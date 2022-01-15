'Stop moving the robot! Stuart Broad loses the plot with a TV camera

England bowler Stuart Broad - AFP

England have found it hard enough to cope with the locals on their dismal Ashes tour - and now even technology seems to be against them.

The tourists were beginning their attempt to remove the Australian tail on day two of the fifth Test in Hobart when Stuart Broad began his run-up to Mitchell Starc.

As he approached the crease, however, he pulled away, appearing to have been distracted by some movement at the far end of the ground.

The culprit quickly became clear. "Stop moving the robot!" Broad yelled, his anger directed at the small mobile robotic camera which patrols the edge of the boundary.

The camera - operated by the local Fox Sports network, and nicknamed 'Foxy Rover' - has been a feature of all five Tests but this was the first time it has interfered with play.

The incident sparked a wry reaction in the Fox Sports commentary box, with former Australia spinner Shane Warne suggesting the camera should go to the "naughty corner" before questioning just how Broad could have been distracted by a camera stationed around 100 metres from where he was standing.

In the context of England's sufferings in Australia this winter, it was a trivial incident, although it once again underlined how controversy - even in its mildest forms - tends to follow Broad around on Ashes tours.

The fast bowler is still reviled in the country for refusing to walk in an Test at Trent Bridge in 2013, but has been one of England's more threatening bowlers on this current tour. He took his tally of wickets to 10 this morning by dismissing Nathan Lyon.

Broad, 35, hinted that he was considering his Test career after he was left out of the Melbourne Test but has been more positive in recent days, suggesting that he is keen to be part of England's tour of the West Indies in March.