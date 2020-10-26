International legal experts head to Africa to support courts in poaching fight

Zachary Mboya Kinyua was convicted by Senior Resident Magistrate Phillip Mutua after he was found guilty of possessing two elephant tusks. (‘Walk For Giants’/Francesco Carrozzini/Riccardo Ruini)

Global legal experts including from Britain experienced in sharpening laws and trials will be dispatched to Africa to support local judiciaries in their fight against poaching under a new programme sparked by The Independent’s Stop The Illegal Wildlife Trade campaign.

As the trade continues to threaten some of the planet's rarest animals, conviction rates have drastically climbed in African nations where repeat offenders had previously escaped punishment and were free to poach.

The increase in successful prosecutions comes in part thanks to the campaign’s partner, Space for Giants, a conservation organisation working to eradicate wildlife crime, which started working in courtrooms across countries including Kenya, Uganda, Botswana to provide training and prosecution tool-kits.

For years the justice systems in these countries were overburdened, under-equipped, and under-staffed with trials falling through.

Speaking from his office in Kenya, senior Justice advisor for Space For Giants, Katto Wambua, said the illegal trade is one of the most profitable transnational crimes and in order to put a stop to it there needs to be a focus on what is happening inside the courts.

He told The Independent that “a lack of capacity, ineffective deterrents, low fines and unchanged laws” are to blame for the strikingly low conviction rates in countries such as Zimbabwe.

Mr Wambua said: “For example, in Kenya in 2010, when we were having high poaching rates, paying 40,000 Kenyan shilling (£282) was nothing to them (criminals) and that was the highest penalty they could get.

“So you would find scenarios where offenders would pay up the money and then tell you to pick them up where you got them last time – they were just getting away with it,” he added.

It was the number of poachers being let off and the low conviction rates which prompted Space for Giants to intervene and launch its Wildlife justice programme in 2012.

Built in Kenya, a nation that has led the war against the plundering of wildlife and later rolled out to southern Africa, the programme reviews existing legal frameworks that are not working.

It also works with the national authority on a prosecution toolkit and trains key judicial officers on how best to use them. The tool-kits, dubbed the “Rapid Reference Guide” and “Points to prove” are handbooks providing practical approaches to handling everything from first-time criminals to notorious poachers.

Advisors then conduct key surveys of baseline court data before introducing the monitoring of ongoing cases to evaluate progress.

Three to four court monitors tend to oversee a case while also inputting data on key details of the case.

View photos Kenya Wildlife Service officers carry a 100lb tusk from a poached elephant from a court room in Kenya where it was presented as evidence.‘Walk For Giants’ /Francesco Carrozzini/Riccardo Ruini More

Since its launch, the approach has proven successful, one example is Kenya which in 2012 had 24 per cent successful wildlife crime prosecutions end in a conviction, with just 4 percent of criminals sent to jail.

But by 2014, following the organisations development of the Points to Prove Toolkit, over 60 per cent of prosecutions ended in a conviction and by 2016, the rate had jumped to over 90 per cent.

Mr Wambua said: “Court monitoring has also helped increase prosecution rates and we’ve been able to keep track of repeat offenders.

“I remember cases where someone was arrested in one part of the country and then they went and offended in another part of the country. So they would stop going to one court hearing and attend the other and no one would be able to know because the information wasn’t being stored.”

Story continues