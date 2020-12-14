10 tips to stop hay fever in its tracks

Photo credit: PeopleImages - Getty Images

Hay fever is one of the most common allergic problems in the UK, affecting around 1 in 5 people. If you are a hay fever sufferer, the onset of sunny days and the smell of freshly cut grass might fill you with dread.

Dr Louise Wiseman looks at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment options for hay fever:

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to grass or tree pollen in the air that predominantly affects the upper airways. It is named 'hay fever' as the most common cause is grass or hay pollen but the medical term is seasonal allergic rhinitis – inflammation of the nasal lining, or seasonal allergic rhinitis, because symptoms tend to occur at the same time every year.

Pollen is a the fine powdery grain-like substance produced by plants, flowers or trees in order to fertilise others of the same species. Hay fever sufferers are sensitive (allergic) to pollen, causing their immune system to react to it by releasing chemicals (such as histamine) from cells in the nose and eyes that trigger inflammation and the usual symptoms of hay fever.

When plants bloom in the spring and summer months, levels of pollen in the air, leading to more cases of hay fever. In the UK, around 20 per cent of people are affected - typically developing first in young children or teenagers - with most cases being diagnosed before the age of 20. Children with hay fever can go on to suffer from it as adults but the condition often gradually improves over time in many cases. Hay fever is more common in people with a history of asthma or eczema (atopy) and many sufferers have a family history of allergy or hay fever.



Types of hay fever

The actual pollen that triggers hay fever will vary between sufferers and people can react to more than one, which is why you might suffer in different months. Tree pollens tend to affect people from March to May while grass pollen levels are highest from May to July. Weed pollens typically are higher between March and October. (Living in a coastal region can reduce hay fever symptoms in some people as sea breezes help to blow pollen inland.)

Hay fever symptoms

Common symptoms of hay fever include:

Sneezing

Runny nose (rhinorrhoea) or a blocked, sore nose

Itchy nose, palate or throat

Postnasal drip (sensation of fluid running down back of throat and then needing to swallow frequently)

Watery or itchy eyes (this is the called allergic rhinoconjunctivitis)

Further symptoms can include:

Loss of sense of smell

Itching

Headache and congestion

Tiredness or lack of energy

Asthma-like symptoms (coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath)

How is hay fever diagnosed?



Most cases of hay fever are easily diagnosed by a GP or pharmacist and it is uncommon to require a consultation with an Allergy or ENT specialist to make the diagnosis. Investigations for hay fever are not usually necessary. Skin prick tests may be organised in the local hospital for specific allergies if appropriate and a provocation test (where the nose is exposed to allergens to see the reaction) or a blood test can be used but in general the vast majority of hay fever cases are simply diagnosed from the history and symptoms alone.

Hay fever treatment

To reduce symptoms, try our 10 hay fever treatment tips. In the first instance, exposure to pollen should be minimised as much as possible. Although it is almost impossible to avoid pollen completely, you can limit exposure to it with simple hay fever prevention measures:

Keep windows closed during affected months, especially first and last thing in the day when the pollen count is at its highest. (A high pollen count is a reading above 50) Invest in an air purifier. Change your clothes when you go home, as pollen clings to fabric. Shower before bed to remove pollen from your body. Avoid leaving clothes to dry outside on high pollen count days (a count above 50). Be mindful of local pollen count and plan outside activity on lower count days. Try a nasal allergen barrier balm around the nostrils to help stop pollen entering. Get someone else to mow the lawn, or try a filtration face mask and wraparound sunglasses to reduce pollen from entering your eyes. When travelling use ‘in car circulation’ with windows closed, rather than drawing air in from outside. In-car pollen filters are also available. Wipe pets down with a damp microfibre cloth when they come indoors in order to remove pollen stuck on fur.

Hay fever medicines

If medication is required there are a number of medicine options for hay fever sufferers including antihistamines and steroid treatments. For the best advice, speak to your GP or pharmacist. Treatments include antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays, steroid nasal sprays, and eye drops



Antihistamines

Many hay fever cases only need simple antihistamine treatment as these reduce the allergic response that causes hay fever symptoms (histamine is what triggers these). Examples of non-sedating antihistamine tablets available from a pharmacy or on prescription include:

Acrivastine

Bilastine

Cetirizine

Desloratidine

Fexofenadine

Levocetirizine

Loratidine

Mizolastine

Rupatadine

Sedating antihistamines such as chlorphenamine can work well but cause sleepiness that can affect driving and ability to operate machinery and so most people now prefer to take a non-sedating type.

Antihistamine nasal sprays are effective at easing symptoms such as sneezing, itching and a runny nose within 15 minutes of using them, and are most effective if symptoms are mild. They can used every day to prevent symptoms developing.

Steroid nasal sprays and drops

Slightly more severe hay fever cases may need steroid-based treatment and these can be used in addition to antihistamines. Steroids reduce nasal inflammation in moderate to severe cases of hay fever but it can take several days for a steroid spray to have its full effect. These can also often reduce the eye symptoms of hay fever although it is not exactly clear why this should be the case. They are available from pharmacies or on prescription from your doctor. Examples of steroid sprays and drops for hay fever include:

Beclometasone

Betamethasone

Budesonide

Fluticasone

Mometasone

Triamcinolone

Hay fever medicines for children

To treat hay fever in children, the aim is to reduce pollen exposure and control any symptoms on the safest, most tolerated combination of treatment. These can include:



Azelastine nasal spray: licensed in the UK for children over the age of 6.

Non drowsy antihistamines : these are often prescribed for children but only over two years of age.

Sodium cromoglycate : eye drops can be used.

Montelukast tablets: these are licensed to treat hay fever symptoms in people over the age of 15 (but can be used in treating asthma from the age of 6 month).

Other hay fever medicines

The following medicines and treatments may be prescribed for hay fever. Always speak to your GP or pharmacist before trying anything new:

Combination steroid and antihistamine sprays : such as Dymista, used in moderate to severe hay fever cases if treatment with antihistamines or steroids is inadequate by themselves.

Ipatropium nasal sprays: these help to reduce watery nasal discharge.

Oral steroids : these may be given in severe cases in exceptional circumstances, but can have side-effects and are only given for very short courses. They can be used alongside nasal steroid/antihistamine spray.

Mast Cell stabilisers (Chromones): mast cells are part of the immune response and release histamine. Eye drops such as Sodium cromoglycate, nedocromil and lodoxamide can help ease eye symptoms. Nasal spray forms can also help but must be used regularly 4 to 5 times a day. This is however one of the meds thought safe in the first three months of pregnancy.

Antihistamine eye drops: antazoline, azelastine and epinastine work quickly but these are not advised for more than 6 weeks in a row.

Leukotriene receptor antagonists: tablets such as montelukast are given for relief of hay fever in adults and children with asthma but are usually reserved for more severe cases.

Decongestant nasal drops and sprays: these can be bought over the counter but are not recommended for more than a few days use as they can cause 'rebound' nasal congestion after only 5 days of use and make things worse when stopped.

Allergen specific immunotherapy: this is a consultant-initiated hospital treatment for very severe cases only where the patient is gradually exposed to the allergen (in this case pollen) – under the tongue or as injection just under the skin – in very low, gradually increasing doses over a three year period. The idea is that the gradual exposure desensitises the body, even if it does not completely eradicate hay fever and can have beneficial effects long after treatment ceases. This is very carefully governed by a hospital allergy specialist as there are risks involved.

Hay fever and pregnancy



If you are pregnant or breastfeeding you will normally be advised to avoid antihistamines - a local steroid nasal spray is usually recommended first if treatment is required. There is limited data on the safety of non-drowsy medicines in pregnancy and they are thought to pass in breast milk. Discuss it with your doctor before taking any medication during pregnancy.



Alternative remedies for hay fever

For alternative hay fever remedies, the following may provide some relief:

• Acupuncture

Acupuncture has been found to be effective for some people, reducing the response to an allergen and promoting a sense of wellbeing. It is usually advised to have this well before the season commences.

• Nasal balms

These block pollen particles from entering the nasal passages and so can help reduce their entry into the body.

• Air purifiers

Air purifiers should have the Allergy UK seal of approval and these tend to have a HEPA filter.

• Saltwater nasal sprays

Washouts administered by spray pump or squirt bottle can be purchased over-the-counter to wash out pollen. There is limited research to evaluate the small benefit, but it is thought if used correctly it cannot cause harm. These are considered to be safe for adults and children.

When should you see your doctor about hay fever?

If you think you have hay fever and have tried over-the-counter remedies with minimal success, ask your GP for advice regarding further treatment.

For children, a new suspected diagnosis should be discussed with the GP and any other allergy or atopy related illnesses should be carefully managed.

Hay fever medicine tips

To get the best from your hay fever medicine try the following:

✔️ The key to success with hay fever is regular use of your medicine to stay on top of your symptoms and using the correct techniques with drops and sprays.

✔️ A preventative treatment should be started around two weeks before your hay fever season typically starts. Any new treatment should be reviewed every couple of weeks to see if it is working.

✔️ Any chest symptoms such as wheezing or shortness of breath that are not improving should be reported urgently to your doctor.

✔️ If a treatment works for you and is well tolerated, your doctor is likely to advise continuing it until the end of the season.

⚠️ If you experience breathing difficulties always speak to a health professional urgently or call 999.

Last updated: 14-12-2020

