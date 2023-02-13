We should stop giving foreign aid to China

A suspected Chinese spy balloon

Most people will have been surprised to learn that Britain continues to give foreign aid to China. Indeed, even Andrew Mitchell, the minister in charge of overseas development, said at the weekend that he was unaware that assistance had continued to be sent to the world’s second biggest economy.

Mr Mitchell held the same office in the early years of the Coalition government. He said then that aid to countries like China and India – both with their own space programmes – was indefensible. In 2011, the Government announced that aid to both countries would cease. But while grants to India ended in 2016, they continued to be made to China, which is itself a major donor to developing countries around the world. In 2019, it is estimated that £82 million in UK bilateral official development assistance went towards engaging China and carried on during the pandemic, some £50 million in 2021.

Aid-funded activities include research partnerships, technical support for development, climate change mitigation initiatives, health partnerships, human rights projects and scholarships. These may be laudable in themselves, but it is unacceptable that taxpayers’ money from a heavily indebted country should be diverted in this way. Moreover, annual aid payments to China actually increased even as relations between Beijing and the West have soured.

Such inconsistencies highlight the apparent lack of joined-up thinking in the Government over its approach to Beijing. Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman rightly emphasised that “China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, which grows more acute as it moves to even greater authoritarianism.” Yet, as we reveal elsewhere, Britain’s police forces continue to use drones produced by the Chinese company DJI, which has been marked in the United States as a national security concern. Have adequate safeguards been applied to ensure this equipment, used for surveillance and police investigations, does not pose a risk to our security?

While tensions over Taiwan, Hong Kong and, yes, spy balloons, continue to blight the Sino-Western relationship, it is imperative that Whitehall takes a unified approach.

As for international aid: those who urge a return to 0.7 per cent spending would do well to make sure the China budget is stopped. Those funds would be better spent helping earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.