Stop everything: M.A.C. Cosmetics released a makeup collection with Marvel's Black Panther

Sara Miranda, Reviewed
·3 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Over the years, M.A.C. Cosmetics has graced our vanities with makeup collections inspired by some of the world's biggest pop culture fixtures, such as Barbie and Netflix's Stranger Things. In light of the November 11 release of the highly-anticipated Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the makeup brand is collaborating with the movie to create a limited edition 18-part makeup collection.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The lineup features an array of products for the eyes, lips and face, in addition to two makeup brushes and a makeup bag. Furthermore, the collection allows you to add color into your routine while paying tribute to the beloved film series. "Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, M.A.C. and Wakanda Forever features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone—especially those with rich skin tones," M.A.C. Senior Artist Fatima Thomas explained via press release.

Enhance your eye makeup with the Eye Kohl (left) and the x8 Eye Shadow Palette (right).
Enhance your eye makeup with the Eye Kohl (left) and the x8 Eye Shadow Palette (right).

The eye makeup is arguably the crown jewel of this vibrant collection. Its roster includes the Eye Shadow x8 Eye Shadow Palette, the Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner and the Eye Kohl Eye Pencil. With the $39 Eye Shadow x8 Eye Shadow Palette, you have your pick at eight colors that the brand describes as "jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics inspired by the colors, characters and textures of Wakanda."

Complete your eye look with the 239 SES Eye Brush (left) and the Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner shown in &quot;Wakanda Forever&quot; (right).
Complete your eye look with the 239 SES Eye Brush (left) and the Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner shown in "Wakanda Forever" (right).

Meanwhile, the $25 Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner comes in two color ways— "Wakandan Tradition" (opaque white) and "Wakanda Proud" (deep purple). If you're more partial to topping off your beat with jet black eyeliner, the collection also includes the $23 Eye Kohl Eye Pencil in "Feline."

Coat your lips with a classic bullet lipstick (left), the Love Me Liquid Lipcolor (middle) or the Lipglass (right).
Coat your lips with a classic bullet lipstick (left), the Love Me Liquid Lipcolor (middle) or the Lipglass (right).

The collaboration's lofty lineup of lip colors also has its fair share of colorful hues. Starting with the $23 lipstick bullets, there are four shades to choose from: "Wakandan Sunset" (bright cool fuschia), "Dora Milaje" (blue-red), "Royal Integrity" (warm chocolate) and "Story of Home" (mid-toned neutral with slight pink undertones).

The Love Me Liquid Lip Color, a $28 liquid lipstick, is offered in four colors as well: "The Shadows" (black), "Thicker Than Water" (blood red), "Show Off" (red-bronze) and "Wakanda Forever" (bright purple).

Last but not least, the collection also made room for a lip gloss that the brand calls a lip glass. It's known as "Feelin' It" (translucent gold), and you can snag it for $23. Add a coat of gloss atop one of the lipsticks for a holographic effect or wear it on its own for a subtle sheen.

Enhance the high points of your face with a swipe of the Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter (left) using the 168SES Face Brush (right).
Enhance the high points of your face with a swipe of the Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter (left) using the 168SES Face Brush (right).

Of course, a makeup look isn't complete without a touch of shimmer. The collection's $44 powder-based highlighter compact, known as Extra Dimension Skinfinish, has two color options: "Royal Challenge" (warm gold with rose flecks) and "Royal Vibrancy" (chocolate bronze with gold flecks). Brush it atop the highest point of your cheekbone and along your brow bone for added dimension.

Store all your Wakanda makeup goodies in this limited edition makeup bag.
Store all your Wakanda makeup goodies in this limited edition makeup bag.

This collection also includes the 239SES Eye Brush and 168SES Face Brush to help you apply and blend eye and complexion products with ease. You can grab the eye brush for $31 and the face brush for $39. If you need a place to store all this makeup, check out the makeup bag, which retails for $35.

Ready to add some Wakandan flair to your look? You can shop the entire M.A.C. and Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection now at maccosmetics.com and select pieces from the lineup at ulta.com.

Shop M.A.C. Cosmetics x Marvel Black Panther

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitterInstagramTikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: M.A.C. and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makeup collection launch

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Doesn’t Take No for an Answer

    TheWrap Magazine: The celebrated director talks about the fighting spirit that's always propelled her — including when she was rejected from film school

  • 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Confirms Film Will Not Feature End Credits Scene

    Ahead of Marvel's next big and highly-anticipated release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer,...

  • McDonald's Is Releasing A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

    The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal will include a super hero toy based on a character from the film.

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

    The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk. Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report. Bruce Firest