Stop everything! Italian pasta restaurant Padella is serving £2 negronis!

Italian pasta restaurant Padella is serving £2 negronis! (Elena Heatherwick)

We’re knee deep in the ‘cozzie livs’ (that’s cost of living crisis for those of you not following Hunsnet), which, if you ask us, calls for a big ‘ol drink.

Thankfully, Wetherspoons is now no longer our only option, because the team at Padella Shoreditch has a trick up their sleeve. As of 13th February, between 5 and 6:30PM Monday to Friday, you can get your mitts on one of Italy’s best inventions, the Negroni, for a mere £2 a pop.

The one, the only Padella negroni (Padella)

That’s right, for every plate of pasta consumed you can order a whole glass of gin, campari and vermouth for less than a Pret sandwich.

And this is not just any old Negroni on offer, this is spectacular bartender Mr Lyan’s (otherwise known as Ryan Chetiyawardana) own variation which he designed especially for the restaurant, boasting slightly sweeter notes than your average blend thanks to a special mix of three different vermouths.

What should one pair with a negroni, you ask? The options are endless, but if you’re on a budget, a delectable yet inoffensive plate full of thin ribbons of flat tagliarini with chilli, garlic, oil and breadcrumbs for a bargain £8.50 is sure to do the trick.

And let’s be honest, you’d be a fool not to order the hot spot’s rightly hyped pici cacio e pepe, assembled of the chunky Tuscan strings of hand rolled pasta, a gluttonous amount of parmigiano reggiano and copious amounts of freshly cracked black pepper.

The Pici cacio e pepe (Padella)

Oh, and if you’re after a second, or third Negroni, why not delve into a rich pile of thick strips of pappardelle with 8 hour slow-cooked Dexter beef shin ragu? The more the merrier, after all…

Padalla Shoreditch, 1 Phipp St, London EC2A 4PS; Padella.co