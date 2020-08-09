How to stop the COVID-19 pandemic? Harvard doc says cheap tests are the answer.

Dr. Michael Mina thinks there’s a simple way to beat back COVID-19: fast, cheap tests, taken at home every day or two.

Right now, tests are designed for medical purposes. They identify whether someone with symptoms has COVID-19 or not. But they miss – according to Mina’s estimate – 97% of people when they are most infectious.

COVID-19, we now know, is most contagious in the first few days – just before a person shows symptoms and in the few days after symptoms start, if they ever do. Waiting until someone has symptoms before scheduling them for a test, means they won’t know they were contagious until they aren’t.

In recent weeks, Mina, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has been lobbying heavily for fast, cheap, at-home tests, hoping to get the federal government to fund their development and remove barriers to their approval. He’s spoken with senators, foreign leaders, and company executives, who share this idea, but is increasingly frustrated by the administration’s inaction.

On Friday, he laid out his vision to reporters on a group Zoom call. What follows is an edited version of what he said.

What’s the difference between current COVID-19 tests and what you’re envisioning?

The tests that are being deployed now are like deluxe espresso machines. These are tests that require instrumentation. There’ll be a big, big startup cost to get it going and each individual test will be expensive. They will have a difficult time getting the scale to where it needs to be to make an impact on a population level. What I really want is the instant coffee version. I want a $1 thing versus a $20 thing.

How can tests be used to stop transmission of COVID-19?

The way to do that is to use cheap tests that are highly accurate to detect somebody at the moment they’re transmitting. People can act on it, because they’re getting immediate results. I want them to take them every single day or every other day.

How could they act on it?

If we can get a test that everyone wakes up – just like they put in their contact lenses –they take a test. And if it turns positive, they stay home. And they take a test the next day and they stay home until the test turns negative, or for a set number of days, maybe 7 days.

That alone, if everyone’s doing it, or even just a majority of people are doing it, it will stop the vast majority of transmission and it will cause these outbreaks to disappear in a matter of weeks. We don’t have to wait for a vaccine.

You think it would make that much of a difference?

We could reduce maybe by 90-95% transmission in this country in the next few weeks if everyone could have one of these tests tomorrow. Of course, that’s not at the moment possible, but it could be if the federal government were treating this with the same urgency that they’re treating a vaccine, which may or may not even work.

What do you think the government should be doing?

(The government should) put $1 billion into really pushing the technology for $1 paper strip tests that can be printed in the millions, which they can be, and get a package of 50 in every American’s hands over the next month – or not even every American – it could just be Texas, Arizona and Florida right now, because those are the states that are seeding infections to other states.

