Stop 'confusing' service line warranty mailings, councillors urge

A previous version of the letters residents received from Service Line Warranties of Canada.

Councillors want the City of Ottawa to renegotiate its contract with a company offering insurance-like plans for damaged service lines as they demand an end to city-branded mail-outs that have infuriated residents.

If that isn't possible, they want the city to break its agreement with Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) altogether.

Members of council's environment and climate change committee unanimously voted for a motion to that effect on Tuesday. If it passes at council next week, city staff will have until the middle of next year to renegotiate. Staff confirmed they can break the contract with 30 days notice without penalty.

The motion also asks staff not to renew the contract beyond its current term, which ends in 2027. Committee members said they're again hearing from residents confused to see the City of Ottawa logo on correspondence from a private company.

"When your mailings go out, we receive dozens and dozens of complaints, because the actual letter that they've received looks phony," said River ward Coun. Riley Brockington. "We're tired of the impact that this has on our residents."

SLWC is a subsidiary of the U.K. multinational corporation HomeServe and provides plans to cover repairs of water and sewer lines that connect homes to city pipes. Homeowners, not the city, are responsible for the cost of damage to the portions running under their own properties.

Residents have previously complained about the use of the City of Ottawa logo on mail-outs, alleging it gives the impression it's a city program, and perhaps an obligatory one, even though it's entirely optional. The agreement gives SLWC permission to use the logo and the city gets five per cent of all revenues from agreements in Ottawa to cover its own costs.

Despite the complaints, the program was extended last year and another round of mail-outs went out this summer.

Orléans East-Cumberland Matt Luloff wasn't impressed with the latest version.

"It looks like someone drew these up in Microsoft Paint," he said. "I think I counted seven different fonts used. It looks like a letter that was sent out from somebody who's holding my dog hostage."

Mike Van Horne, general manager at SLWC, said there is always an opportunity to revise and improve communications.

In his view, any confusion comes from the fact the company offers a unique product and the responsibility of residents for their service lines is not widely known.

Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff criticized the appearance of the letters sent to residents.

Program has saved residents more than $580K citywide

While the letters may look phony to councillors and residents, the program isn't a scam. City staff said it has covered 449 repairs since 2020, saving residents upwards of $580,000. More than 5,100 people have signed up, according to the city's water utility and customer services manager Brian Simpson.

Don Asquin was among those who received a SLWC letter, along with his neighbours who he said reacted with confusion and shock at seeing the the City of Ottawa logo.

Asquin, who is an electrical engineer, said his neighbours incorrectly assumed the plan was intended to cover basement flooding. He said the letters do not make clear the city receives funds from the deal, which he called disturbing.

"That's nowhere divulged, as far as I can see," he said. "I also have an overarching question of why the city is endorsing specific private companies. To me, that's very bad."

Van Horne said SLWC's plan is not technically insurance. There is no deductible. SLWC sets up residents with contractors on short notice and directly covers the cost, instead of reimbursing claims like an insurance company.

Beacon Hill Coun. Tim Tierney also said communications have been a "dumpster fire," but he did acknowledge the program helped his father-in-law.

"I do see value in the program," Tierney said. "It's the mailings that create the confusion."

The motion also asked staff to launch a public consultation campaign to educate residents about the options they have for protecting their service lines.

"Clearly there's still some concerns around the legitimacy of the program, and I think the lesson learned is we just have to educate better and more frequently with our public," said Marilyn Journeaux, the city's director of linear water and customer service.