‘Stop clapping, start paying’: NHS workers demand better wages

Frontline NHS workers, many of whom have been helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic, have protested to demand better wages.

Campaigners in central London, many wearing scrubs or other NHS uniforms, held banners which read “stop clapping, start paying,” “priceless yet penniless” and “640 healthcare workers dead, blood on their hands” alongside images of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Demonstrators began a march to Trafalgar Square after a two-minute silence in honour of 640 healthcare workers who have died during the pandemic.

The protest comes after nurses were excluded from the wage increase for around 900,000 public sector workers announced in July because they are in the final year of a three-year agreement. The pay increase does not apply to junior doctors after they agreed a four-year deal last year.

Alia Butt, 33, an NHS psychotherapist in Essex and chair of Nurses Staff Voices, said: “We have simply had enough.

“The money is there. They are simply just not providing it to NHS staff. It turns out that the only way to ensure the NHS is able to continue to function is by the sheer force of organising.”

She added: “The Government clearly has not got a clue about what it is doing and that is very scary. Nurses saved the lives of the Prime Minister. What more do we need to do to get paid properly? It’s bizarre.”

Jordan Rivera, 43, an occupational therapist in Hackney, east London, said NHS workers are emotionally and physically tired, many are living paycheque to paycheque and the situation they have been left in is “outrageous”.

She said: “Working that hard when you are already exhausted from fighting the pandemic is an outrage.

“How can we be expected to work through a second wave when we are physically and emotionally exhausted and on top of that, we are worried about paying our bills?”

Protests calling for a 15% increase in pay for NHS workers were also held in Manchester, Sheffield, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Tania, a nursing sister who did not want to give her last name, said: “They (the Government) are relying on our good nature and our moral compass to keep the NHS going despite treating us really poorly.

“We have had enough now and are saying pay us properly or we will take action.”

