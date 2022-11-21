Daily Briefing: 'When will it stop?'

Five people are dead and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Also in the news: Pop juggernaut Taylor Swift became the top-awarded artist in American Music Awards history with six wins at the star-studded show Sunday night.

'Heroic' patron in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

The assailant who opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday, leaving five people dead and 25 injured, was subdued by someone who grabbed his handgun and hit him with it, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told the New York Times. Authorities have credited patrons with confronting and disarming the gunman. "We owe them a great debt of thanks," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said, calling those who intervened "heroic.'' A suspect was taken into custody. Those who were injured were taken to several hospitals, and at least seven were in critical condition Sunday evening, according to authorities. The club called it a "hate attack" but investigators are still determining a motive. Read more

A candle with a message burns at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on November 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Yesterday, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons.
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait

Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones. These young Americans take the field against Wales on Monday night in a match a growing fanbase back home has been pining for since 2014. "Three years, four years of just working up to this moment, I think all the guys are ready to go," midfielder Weston McKennie said. Read more

One thing to know: Qatar's government has been accused of human rights abuses including the exploitation and deaths of migrant construction workers. Its choice as World Cup host was, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said, "a mistake."

  • President Joe Biden called USMNT to wish them good luck. Biden is not traveling to Qatar, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the USMNT’s opening game.

  • A Friday match against England follows for the U.S., and group play ends Nov. 29 against Iran, which famously eliminated the U.S. from the 1998 World Cup in France.

  • What's on tap? Not beer: Alcoholic beer will no longer be sold at or around the World Cup stadiums in a stunning about-face only days before the tournament began Sunday.

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb (1) is unable to make a save on a penalty kick taken by Ecuador forward Enner Valencia (not pictured) during the first half during a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium.
More news to know now

'Historic' storm: Snow eases in parts of New York, but travel remains treacherous for some

The fierce storm that pounded parts of New York finally relented in the most affected areas Sunday, but it was expected to bring treacherous travel conditions to localities that had been largely spared. While highways reopened and many travel bans were lifted on some cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that had been getting blanketed by the lake-effect snow since Thursday, other regions were due to get several inches of snow by Monday. A​t least 3 inches was likely to fall along the I-90 corridor in western New York, northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio, Weather.com said, and as much as 6 inches were possible over parts of central New York. “This has been a historic storm,'' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. "Without a doubt, this is one for the record books.” Read more

Fire fighters Larry McPhail and Nick Eoanno clear fire hydrants after an intense lake-effect snowstorm that impacted the area on November 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to six feet of accumulation and has been attributed to at least three deaths. The band of snow is expected to weaken overnight with milder temperatures expected.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

No working ambulances for a population of more than 5.5 million. Hundreds of thousands killed by fighting and famine. A near-total military siege that has all but cut off essential supplies. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has preoccupied U.S. and international policymakers and military planners since early 2022. But there is another, bigger and deadlier conflict in which over the past two years the abject horrors of the war have been all but hidden to the West because of a combination of a border blockade, a communications blackout, complex regional dynamics and few visible sustained signs of meaningful engagement from Western capitals. This conflict, a civil war, is being fought in Tigray, an ancient kingdom in northern Ethiopia, on the Horn of Africa. Read more

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force hold national flags as they parade during a ceremony to remember those soldiers who died on the first day of the Tigray conflict, outside the city administration office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 3, 2022.
Taylor Swift sweeps 2022 American Music Awards, becomes top-awarded artist in show's history

Pop juggernaut Taylor Swift became the top-awarded artist in American Music Awards history with her six wins at the awards show Sunday night, which included favorite female pop artist, favorite country album and artist of the year. In total, Swift has won 40 times at the AMAs. The "Midnights" singer wasn't the only one to strike a chord with fans. Bad Bunny, who scored eight nominations, clinched prizes for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album. Meanwhile, Beyoncé boosted her career tally for AMA wins to 16, taking home awards for favorite female R&B artist and album. The night was also full of tributes to titans in the music industry. Lionel Richie, recipient of the AMAs 2022 Icon Award, was introduced by Smokey Robinson. Read more

📷 Photo of the day: Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and more stars celebrated at the AMAs 📷

Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Year award; Favorite Female Pop Artist award; Favorite Female Country Artist award; Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’; Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’; and Favorite Country Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
For its 50th anniversary, the American Music Awards showcased generations of talent, from first-time nominee and performer GloRilla to timeless icon Stevie Wonder. Between Carrie Underwood flying high and Pink taking us to the roller disco, Sunday's show offered plenty of visual snap.

Check out our gallery of photos from the epic night. 

A little less heavy

Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on November 17.
