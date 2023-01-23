Stoney Nakota First Nation introduces teaching textbook to keep language alive

KANANASKIS, Alta. — The Stoney Nakoda First Nation in southwestern Alberta has come up with a new textbook and dictionary as a way of preserving its traditional language.

Stoney remains the first language for a majority of members on the three reserves that make up the First Nation.

The language has traditionally been passed along orally and there is a concern that it could fade away once some of the senior members are gone.

Stoney is being taught to the 1,500 students on the First Nation and started off a few years ago with a basic Stoney Nakoda textbook.

An advanced textbook and dictionary was introduced today to be used for teaching the language in school, along with a podcast where elders tell stories to keep the language and culture alive.

Cherith Mark, the language and culture co-ordinator for Stoney Education Authority, says the students are eager to learn and having it written down will ensure the language remains for future generations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press