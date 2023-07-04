Stonewall has captured British banks

A view of the City of London financial district

When you call your bank and are sitting for what feels like hours listening to terrible canned music and jumping through millions of hoops before you get to speak to anyone, do you find yourself wondering how your bank is treating those who are asexual, aromantic, or questioning their sexuality? Are you worried that non-binary or gender-fluid customers are not getting the service they deserve?

No. Neither am I. But increasingly, the chances are that your bank is a member of a Stonewall diversity scheme which rewards businesses with a nice big tick next to their brand name for “correct” behaviour regarding all who are represented on the ever-growing rainbow flag. Indeed, now that Stonewall’s list of acronyms resembles an unbreakable Wi-Fi code, seemingly the only person not represented on it is the heterosexual who washes his car on a Saturday morning and takes his mother shopping every Sunday.

As revealed in this newspaper, most high-street banks have signed up to Stonewall’s schemes, presumably believing that doing so can only enhance their reputation. Yet Stonewall no longer promotes equality; instead it promotes a maddening transgender ideology. Employers pay a handsome fee to join. As a result, they get to identify as “kind” and “progressive” while they are in fact endorsing dangerous views.

Stonewall was founded in 1989 in response to the introduction of Section 28. It was named after the Stonewall Riots, a series of spontaneous demonstrations triggered by a brutal anti-gay police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar in the Greenwich Village district of New York on 28 June 1969. The riots have been seen by many as the start of the LGB (lesbian, gay and bisexual) rights movement. Stonewall’s founders included Sir Ian McKellen, Lisa Power and Michael Cashman. Its aims had been rather conservative: prior to jumping on the trans train, it focused on ensuring gay men and lesbians could join society as it was, but without bigotry. It asked that gays be tolerated, allowed to join the military, marry in church and raise children.

Today, though, it must be among the least tolerant campaigning groups imaginable. In recent years, a number of governmental organisations have withdrawn from Stonewall’s Diversity Champions Scheme following concerns over the group’s behaviour. So why are banks staying in? It reveals something wrong with modern banking culture, which seems all too willing to indulge in culture wars rather than the basic – and vital – act of handling ordinary people’s finances.

We can at least hope that, as Stonewall comes under scrutiny for its increasingly bonkers position on gender ideology, this will soon change. Our banks should join other employers – such as Channel 4, Ofcom, the Cabinet Office, and others in exiting these schemes.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has said that the Diversity Champions Scheme no longer provides good value for money. I would go further and say that such schemes are a malign attempt to compel employers and employees alike into accepting gender ideology, which could result in the total erosion of the rights of women, and, contrary to its original aims, lesbian and gay liberation.

It’s time to call quits.

