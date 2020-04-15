Rare aerial photo of Stonehenge shows how iconic monument was slotted together with holes 'like early Lego'

One of the sarsen blocks on Stonehenge has markings similar to those of a mortise and tenon joint clearly visible. (SWNS)

Experts believe that Stonehenge may have been put together using a series of slots and holes, that has been compared to how Lego sets are built.

A rare photograph of the iconic monument shows an aerial view of one of the sarsen blocks, with markings similar to those of a mortise and tenon joint clearly visible.

Posted on social media by English Heritage, the accompanying caption states that the protruding lumps would have been used to connect with the holes – just like Lego.

Stonehenge, located near Amesbury, Wilts., is estimated to have been built around 3,000 BC. (SWNS)

This is a rarely seen view of the top of one of the giant sarsen stones. The protruding tenons are clearing visible and the corresponding horizontal lintel stone would have had mortise holes for them to slot into. A bit like early Lego! pic.twitter.com/kPpRjIWJCp — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) April 10, 2020

English Heritage tweeted: "This is a rarely seen view of the top of one of the giant sarsen stones.

"The protruding tenons are clearing visible and the corresponding horizontal lintel stone would have had mortise holes for them to slot into.

"A bit like early Lego!"

A mortise and tenon joint functions by inserting one end of a piece of material – usually wood – into a hole in another piece.

Experts believe Stonehenge was built in a similar fashion to how Lego kits are put together. (Getty/file pic)

The popular tourist spot is currently closed due to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Lego Group began making its famous plastic interlocking blocks in 1949.

