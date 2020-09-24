Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://stonegateinc.com/reports/TGA Q2FY20.pdf

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("Company") ("TGA") is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, with current operations in Alberta, Canada, and the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Company has operated in Egypt since 2004 and holds interests in production sharing concessions in the Eastern Desert and the Western Desert regions. TransGlobe operated in Canada from 1999 to 2008 and re-entered Canada in December 2016. The Company's Canadian holdings include production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area, located in west central Alberta. TransGlobe Energy is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta

SUMMARY

TransGlobe is an international oil and gas player with over 20 years of experience across diverse geological basins in several countries with a variety of fiscal regimes. With a focus on capital discipline while building a profitable, growth oriented international portfolio, TransGlobe is well positioned to navigate future market volatility.

Responding to unprecedented macro environment - COVID-19 and the relaxation of OPEC production cuts have created pressure on oil prices and the industry. TGA proactively responded to these short-term pressure by focusing on preserving its already strong balance sheet, by deferring capital investments, working with the Egyptian Government to rapidly return the business to profitability in a low oil price environment, and making cuts across G&A expense to realize 35% in y/y savings.

COVID-19 and the relaxation of OPEC production cuts have created pressure on oil prices and the industry. TGA proactively responded to these short-term pressure by focusing on preserving its already strong balance sheet, by deferring capital investments, working with the Egyptian Government to rapidly return the business to profitability in a low oil price environment, and making cuts across G&A expense to realize 35% in y/y savings. Well established production - TransGlobe's average production in F19 was 16.0 Mboepd and recently reported 15.0 Mboepd and 14.3 Mboepd for Q120 and Q220, respectively. Due to the reduced 2020 capital expenditure program, corporate production in F20 is expected to range between 13.3 and 13.8 Mboepd.

- TransGlobe's average production in F19 was 16.0 Mboepd and recently reported 15.0 Mboepd and 14.3 Mboepd for Q120 and Q220, respectively. Due to the reduced 2020 capital expenditure program, corporate production in F20 is expected to range between 13.3 and 13.8 Mboepd. And a solid reserve base - Based on a February 2020 GLJ Petroleum Consultants evaluation, the Company reported 25.4 MMboe total proved (1P) reserves as well as 45.3 MMboe total proved + probable (2P) reserves. Additionally, TGA's 2P reserves have remained relatively flat in the past 3 years through exploration success and effective resource maturation.

- Based on a February 2020 GLJ Petroleum Consultants evaluation, the Company reported 25.4 MMboe total proved (1P) reserves as well as 45.3 MMboe total proved + probable (2P) reserves. Additionally, TGA's 2P reserves have remained relatively flat in the past 3 years through exploration success and effective resource maturation. Unique position in Egypt - TGA has operated in Egypt for 15 years and is considered a best-in-class operator. The Company has a strong relationship with the Egyptian Government and is in the process of negotiating to amend, extend and consolidate three concessions (located in Eastern Desert) into a single new concession in 2020. Importantly, the consolidation should reset the economic threshold for investment to a much lower oil price.

TGA has operated in Egypt for 15 years and is considered a best-in-class operator. The Company has a strong relationship with the Egyptian Government and is in the process of negotiating to amend, extend and consolidate three concessions (located in Eastern Desert) into a single new concession in 2020. Importantly, the consolidation should reset the economic threshold for investment to a much lower oil price. Poised for long-term growth in Egypt - The Company believes its growth profile should improve post concession consolidation of its Eastern Desert PSCs, and oil price improvement. TGA is targeting organic growth by advancing development programs to increase recoveries and production. TGA will also target inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions.

- The Company believes its growth profile should improve post concession consolidation of its Eastern Desert PSCs, and oil price improvement. TGA is targeting organic growth by advancing development programs to increase recoveries and production. TGA will also target inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions. Additional upside in Canda - In 2020, TGA drilled a development well in South Harmattan before the price of oil significantly declined. Well completion was deferred until oil prices improve. TGA also deferred drilling three horizontal wells. Furthermore, the 2019 outpost well derisked up to 72 additional horizontal well locations. As such, TGA believes in the medium-term, it will see production growth at South Harmattan to create value to shareholders.

In 2020, TGA drilled a development well in South Harmattan before the price of oil significantly declined. Well completion was deferred until oil prices improve. TGA also deferred drilling three horizontal wells. Furthermore, the 2019 outpost well derisked up to 72 additional horizontal well locations. As such, TGA believes in the medium-term, it will see production growth at South Harmattan to create value to shareholders. Valuation - Based on F20 estimates, TGA currently trades at a significant discount to peers. Just looking at TGA's Canadian production, we arrive at a valuation range of $0.44 to $0.70 with a mid-point of $0.52. This implies that based on TGA's current share price, an investor would be getting TGA's Egyptian asset for free. See page 9 for details.

