Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Black Diamond Group Limited (TSX:BDI)

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) rents and sells modular workspace and remote workforce accommodations solutions from 22 strategic locations across Canada, the United States, and Australia. The Company operates in two segments, Modular Space Solutions, which provides office units, lavatories, storage units, multi-unit office complexes, and classroom facilities and Workforce Solutions, which provides temporary and intermediate-stay workforce housing and lodging equipment. The Company provides services to a wide array of industries including construction, mining, power, oil, natural gas, engineering, military, government, and education. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta

SUMMARY

• Improving Profitability Through Scale- Black Diamond will continue expanding their Modular Space Solutions (MSS) rental fleet through investment into new units and acquisitions of existing fleets. The Company is targeting net fleet growth in MSS of 10% per year and is targeting to double the fleet in 5 years.

• Significant Operating Leverage - The Company has a significant amount of underutilized assets in the workforce segment and the ability to mobilize them quickly and deploy the assets to areas in need.

• Value Added Products & Services - The Company is planning to continue to increase revenue and margins by offering customers additional onsite services, hospitality services and auxiliary rental options. The Company has seen a greater than 30% growth in Value Added Products & Services (VAPS) from 2018 to 2019.

• LodgeLink Market Traction - BDI has developed an online digital marketplace for matching available rooms with workforces and companies in need of rooms for work crews in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been scaling the platform and most recently reported 485 unique customers and almost 1,400 properties which represented 145,000 rooms of capacity.

• Disciplined Capital Expenditure Approach- Black Diamond is focused on growing their current fleet and services using the cash from current operations and sale of underutilized assets as opposed to growing capex. This strategy should help maximize efficiency and increase cash flow over time

• Geographic Diversification - The Company currently conducts business throughout 22 strategic locations in Canada, United States and Australia with plans to continue expanding through establishment of additional branches and growth of existing fleets.

• New Markets for Development - Black Diamond has historically been focused on providing solutions for the oil, natural gas, mining and construction markets. However, given the slowdown in several of these sectors, BDI is committed to marketing and developing additional end markets such as education.

• Valuation - Using a sum of the parts EBITDA multiple framework we arrive at a valuation range of $1.71-$2.96. Additional Details can be found on pages 8-10.

