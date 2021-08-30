StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empowers merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today reports its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Dear Shareholders,

Despite strong underlying growth in our core business and evolution of our strategic roadmap, we had some mixed results this quarter primarily driven by a challenging short-term scenario in our credit product, which was strongly affected by industry problems with the credit receivables registry system and the resulting actions we took to address them, which we discussed in our August 25, 2021 press release (New Dynamics of Registration of Receivables in Brazil).

Our core business is very strong. During the quarter we accelerated the growth of our SMB business, reaching over 1 million SMB clients and growing SMB TPV by 104% year over year. This accelerating growth was achieved with healthy unit economics, with TPV per client and revenue per client excluding credit both increasing quarter over quarter. Our TON product has moved from being an experiment and optionality to becoming a proven and high growth solution that added over 140,000 new clients in the quarter. Also, the engagement of our SMB clients within our digital banking platform showed a significant improvement in the quarter, with prepaid card TPV, banking money-in and money-out volumes, and total banking accounts balance all growing between 4 and 5.5 times. Overall, our consolidated Total Revenue and Income increased by 68% year over year when we exclude credit revenues.

Our credit business remains in the early stages and we made some mistakes in our execution, especially not foreseeing how the malfunctioning of the registry system could harm our business. So we decided to take a cautious approach and implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted our reported results for the quarter. While conservative, we think this was the best course of action to try to deal with the issue head-on. We will wait for the system to be fixed, all parties to begin playing by the same rules and turnaround our execution before resuming our operations, which we think could take three to six months. We have learned a lot in the past two years of building our credit product and we remain very excited about the long-term opportunity and the material benefits to our clients.

Also, we closed the acquisition of Linx on July 1st, when we started managing the company. We remain very excited with the opportunity to integrate software, payments and financial solutions. We see Linx as a rare asset built over decades with very sticky client relationships and high switching costs. Linx has an unparalleled level of data from retailers that is very granular for each vertical, which we think we can use more aggressively to identify great cross-sell or up-sell opportunities. We see a number of avenues to create value with Linx and are focused on executing on the combination of the businesses.

We have continued to make sizeable investments in the growth of our business focused on areas such as technology, distribution and customer service operation. We believe that the incredible learnings from this quarter will take us to a new phase of our business. We are even more convinced of the opportunities ahead and we keep our devotion to making our clients happy and to the evolution of our team.”

Thiago Piau, CEO

Operating and Financial Highlights 2Q21

Total Payment Volume (TPV)

R$ 60.41 BN

Up 58.6% year over year, or R$58.6 billion excluding Coronavoucher, an increase of 62.7% year over year Take Rate

0.91%

Impacted by R$397.2 million negative revenue contribution from credit product, mainly due to higher provision for losses.

Excluding credit, take rate was 1.57%, + 7bps2 year over year

Take Rate ex-Coronavoucher was 0.94% Total Revenue and Income

R$613.4 MM

A decrease of 8.1% year over year, explained by R$397.2 million negative revenue contribution from credit, mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements. Total Revenue and Income excluding our credit product2 grew 68% year over year. SMB Net Addition of Clients

188,0003

leading to an SMB Active Client base of 1.05 million2. Adjusted Net Income

R$ (150.5) MM

Impacted by credit fair value adjustments, lower credit disbursement, strong investments in the operation and higher financial expenses Adjusted EPS (diluted)

R$ (0.47) per share

Compared with R$0.54 in the prior year-period Net Income

R$ 526.0 MM

With R$715.0 million post-tax contribution from mark-to-market from our investment in Banco Inter. EPS (basic)

R$ 1.72 per share

Compared with R$0.46 in the prior year-period.

2Q21 Operational and Strategic Evolution

SMB Financial Operating Platform

The fundamentals of our SMB business remain very strong, with accelerating TPV growth and record net addition of clients in the quarter. Our SMB business grew TPV by 104% in the second quarter of 2021 and considering a two-year CAGR to normalize for the effects of COVID-19 in overall volumes in 2020, TPV growth accelerated to 48% in the quarter, compared with 42% in the first quarter of 2021. In July, we saw volumes accelerating even further, with a 2-year CAGR of 58%.

Chart 1: SMB TPV (R$bn) - (See PDF)

Chart 2: SMB TPV 2-year CAGR4 - (See PDF)

We also continue to see a strong increase in the SMB active client base. Total number of SMB payment clients increased from 857,800 to 1.05 million, with accelerating net addition of clients, which increased from 138,000 in the first quarter of 2021 to a historical record of 188,000 this quarter.

Chart 3: SMB Acquiring Clients and Net Adds ('000) - (See PDF)

The increase in the SMB client base resulted from 140,000 net adds from TON product and 47,300 from Stone and Pagar.me SMB products5. We saw acceleration in the growth of TON's client base, reaching 330,300 clients in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 190,300 in the previous quarter, with net adds increasing by 83% quarter over quarter. At the same time, Stone and Pagar.me SMB clients reached 717,600, compared with 670,300 for the first quarter of 2021, or a client net addition of 47,300. This figure was lower than the 62,400 client net addition reported in the first quarter of 2021 mainly because we are seeking to maximize unit economics of clients based on their profile and size while offering solutions that are best suited for each clients’ need. These guidelines resulted in better unit economics for both Stone and TON, with higher TPV and revenue per new client, as we moved the lower TPV clients’ demand from Stone product to TON product, while the hub operations targeted larger SMBs.

Chart 4: TON Acquiring Clients ('000) - (See PDF)

Chart 5: SMB ex-TON Acquiring Clients (‘000) - (See PDF)

Chart 6: TON Average TPV per Client

(Indexed to 100) - (See PDF)



Chart 7: Average TPV per SMB Active Client (ex-TON)

(Indexed to 100) - (See PDF)

Beyond payments, we have continued to grow the number of clients with our banking solutions. The number of active clients in banking increased 43% quarter over quarter, from 237,400 in the first quarter of 2021 to 340,100 in the second quarter, with activation increasing sequentially. Also, the number of clients settling their sales directly in their Stone account reached 272,6006, compared with 188,400 in the previous quarter. In TON and Pagar.me, all clients settle sales in the digital account.

Chart 8: Stone SMB Active Banking Clients ('000) - (See PDF)

Clients also continue to engage with different types of money-in and money-out transactions. Banking money-in volumes7, which do not include our acquiring TPV, grew by 4.4x year over year or almost 2x quarter over quarter to reach R$4.9 billion. Total accounts balance reached R$862.0 million, or 3.8x year over year. Banking money-out volumes8 grew 5.5x year over year to reach R$14.6 billion, while prepaid card TPV grew 4.4x over the same period to R$293.7 million.

Credit

Despite the strong evolution in our core SMB business, we are currently facing challenges in our credit operation, mainly as a result of higher levels of NPLs and lower expectations regarding recovery of non-performing clients. Although we recognize that our underwriting capabilities and collection process still have to evolve given the early stage of our credit solution, we believe that the malfunctioning of the providers of registry of receivables services has played an important role in the poorer-than-expected results, as it has enabled merchants to shift transactions to other acquiring services that in practice by-passed the collateral guarantees they had given to us. The demand from merchants, especially those more affected by lockdowns, to by-pass the “lock” of receivables met the supply of temporary alternatives by opportunistic acquirers and sub-acquirers in the market.

Given this scenario, we took a cautious approach regarding new disbursements and increased coverage for potential losses. We decided to:

(i) temporarily stop disbursing credit: disbursements in the second quarter of 2021 were R$376.2 million vs. R$752.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, with R$59.8 million disbursed in June 2021 and R$0.8 million in July (representing disbursements to test the registry system);

(ii) make a significant downward adjustment in the fair value of our portfolio, which increases coverage for potential losses, as we perceived a potential deterioration in the quality of the guarantees; and

(iii) adapt the way we report credit metrics, so we can be closer to market standards and facilitate the understanding of our credit business by investors.

In addition, we also decided to change the accounting method of our credit portfolio for the new contracts originated from the third quarter of 2021 onwards, to provide better transparency, by moving from a fair value method to an accrual basis method. Per IFRS 9 rules, this change will only affect new credit operations, so our legacy portfolio (through June 30, 2021) will continue to be accounted for using the fair value method.

Also, we have changed the definition of our managerial portfolio to make it closer to market standards definition: (i) we stopped accrual of outstanding balances with over 60 days without reducing principal (this was already done in the fair value calculation, but not in the calculation of the portfolio outstanding) - this change decreases the portfolio balance in R$98.5 million vs. old method; (ii) we are now considering the outstanding balance of clients not paying us for 8 weeks or more, whereas in the old method we considered only the recovery value of those balances (fair value) - this change increases the portfolio balance in R$388.4 million vs. old method.

Lower disbursements led our portfolio, already under the new methodology, to be stable quarter over quarter, at R$1,998 million.

Chart 9: Credit Disbursements (R$mn) - (See PDF)

Chart 10: Credit Portfolio (R$mn) - (See PDF)

From the total outstanding balance of R$1,998mm, 35.0% (or R$ 699.4 million) was concentrated in loans from clients that have not been able to amortize principal for 60 days regardless of any interest payments made during the period. When we further break down the number, R$373.1 million (or 18.7%) of the portfolio was concentrated in clients who haven’t been able to pay neither interest nor principal during the last 60 days, as presented below:

Table 1: Credit Portfolio by Range of Delay in Payments - (See PDF)

After the fair value adjustment mentioned above, we have recognized an accumulated amount of approximately R$780.8 million of provisions for losses related to our current outstanding balance (approximately 39% of total balance).

We look at NPLs as loans without reducing principal for 60 days or more, and we define this outstanding balance as “non-performing”. Under this metric, the coverage ratio9 is currently at 112%. If we look at NPLs as loans without any payment (either principal or interest) for 60 days or more, our coverage ratio is currently 209%.

We have experienced an impressive amount of learnings that we will use as fuel to boost the construction of what we envision as being a much better credit solution aimed at serving merchants better. We are committed to building our credit solution over the long-term and we see a huge opportunity ahead. We will continue to refine our products and capabilities, improve our recovery processes and credit renegotiations, optimize rates and availability of credit, better connect our product experience with our hub strategy, and enhance usage of data.

We intend to resume scaling our credit solutions once we see the new registry system is working properly or we see other risk-appropriate opportunities to pursue. We are looking forward to resuming disbursements to our clients, as credit is important for Brazilian merchants to support their operations, and we will continue to offer this as part of our overall mission to help our small and medium business clients run their operations and grow more effectively. Looking ahead, we will keep working towards our vision for “Stone Capital”: an asset-light model, in which funding and underwriting risk for credit stays with multiple partners that consolidate the credit portfolio in their balance sheet, combined with a credit product that is completely embedded in our solutions and leverages on the strength of our SMB operation and our software capabilities. We believe that, despite the short-term implementation issues, the new card receivables registry system will be transformational for Brazil as it creates the basis for a much bigger market for collateralized credit.

Software

Our software business (ex-Linx) continues to grow organically. Our pro-forma10 revenue reached R$62.4 million in the quarter, up 3.2x year over year or 52.5% organically. The number of subscribed software clients reached 143,000 compared to 35,000 in the prior-year period.

Linx will start being consolidated into our results in the third quarter of 2021; the combined annualized revenue of our current software business with Linx is approximately R$1.2 billion. Our main priorities with Linx at this moment are: (i) to migrate financial services to Stone Platform and further penetrate our existing products, (ii) invest in technology capabilities to enhance the existing platform, improving client satisfaction and achieve scale in the SMB market, (iii) build the infrastructure and tools to enable merchants to have a multi-channel storefront, selling their products seamlessly across their physical stores, web and mobile, social media, among others; (iv) build a data management architecture that enables us to create new financial and technology products and (v) capture synergies and cost efficiencies.

Despite Linx´s results not yet being consolidated into StoneCo´s results, we have disclosed some preliminary Linx standalone highlights about the second quarter of 2021 in Appendix A to this Earnings Release, in a similar format that Linx used to report as a public company. From the third quarter of 2021 onwards, Linx results will be consolidated with StoneCo's.

Linx second quarter 2021 numbers attached to and referenced by this release are preliminary and subject to changes once we incorporate Linx’s results into Stone’s reporting standards and auditing procedures, which may be different from what Linx did before the closing of the deal.

Key Accounts – Fintech-as-a-service (“FaaS”)

Our key accounts TPV, which includes integrated partners, marketplaces, big online stores and sub-acquirers, grew 12.3% year over year or 16.2% excluding Coronavoucher volumes, continuing to weigh on our overall TPV growth.

Within Key Accounts, we saw different growth dynamics between sub-acquirers, where we have higher volatility in volumes versus clients where relationship is more focused on platform service. The latter includes marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, software companies, big retailers, among others, which use our solution either to create their own financial services offering to their clients or to enable more sophisticated sales experiences.

While the sub-acquirer group´s TPV, which is composed of approximately 15 sub acquirers and currently represents 71% of key account TPV, grew only 4.0%, the platform clients, which represents 29% of key account TPV, posted a 62.2% TPV growth. This segment, which counts on better unit economics, is the focus of our commercial efforts in key accounts.

Despite being more relevant in TPV, our top 2 largest sub-acquirers represent only approximately 3% of StoneCo revenue net of funding costs (ex-Coronavoucher).

Our attention is currently centered on two fronts: (i) creating and enhancing solutions to help penetrate the Linx client base and (ii) expanding our white label offering to platforms through better integrations and adding new financial solutions, including banking and credit.

Outlook

Given the short-term headwinds in credit with the technical challenges in the implementation of the new registry system, we are suspending our previous Take Rate and Adjusted Net Margin outlooks for 2021. Our outlook regarding active client base of between 1.4 and 1.5 million including TON and approximately 950,000 excluding TON is maintained. We will keep the market updated on new developments.

Operating and Financial Metrics

Table 2: Operating and Financial Metrics

Main Operating and Financial Metrics 2Q21 2Q20 Δ 1H21 1H20 Δ Consolidated Metrics TPV (R$ billions) 60.4 38.1 58.6 % 111.4 75.7 47.1 % Active Payment Clients (ex-TON) (thousands) 11 766.5 527.1 45.4 % 766.5 527.1 45.4 % Period Net Additions (ex-TON) (thousands) 11 44.2 (10.0 ) (543.9 %) 104.4 41.6 151.2 % TON Active Clients 12 330.3 35.2 838.5 % 330.3 35.2 838.5 % Take Rate 0.91 % 1.67 % (0.75 p.p.) 1.24 % 1.74 % (0.50 p.p.) Take Rate ex-credit 1.57 % 1.50 % 0.08 p.p. 1.57 % 1.62 % (0.05 p.p.) Total Revenue and Income (R$ millions) 613.4 667.4 (8.1 %) 1,481.1 1,384.1 7.0 % Total Revenue and Income ex-credit (R$ millions) 1,010.6 602.2 67.8 % 1,852.8 1,299.6 42.6 % Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (R$ millions) (197.7 ) 199.9 n.m 49.9 433.2 (88.5 %) Adjusted Pre-Tax Income ex-credit (R$ millions) 13 217.9 137.7 58.3 % 452.4 353.5 28.0 % Adjusted Net Income (R$ millions) (150.5 ) 150.3 (200.1 %) 36.9 312.6 (88.2 %) Adjusted diluted EPS (0.47 ) 0.54 (186.3 %) (0.22 ) 1.12 (119.3 %) Financial Operating System for SMBs14 Active Payment Clients (with TON) (thousands) 1,045.8 517.3 102.2 % 1,045.8 517.3 102.2 % Period Net Additions (with TON) (thousands) 188.0 2.6 7226.9 % 326.0 55.6 486.6 % Digital Active Banking Account (thousands)15 340 67 407.5 % 340 67 407.5 % Credit Clients (thousands) 114.1 46.6 144.9 % 114.1 46.6 144.9 % Take Rate 0.78 % 2.34 % (1.56 p.p.) 1.28 % 2.26 % (0.98 p.p.) Take Rate ex-credit 1.79 % 2.00 % (0.21 p.p.) 1.79 % 2.06 % (0.27 p.p.) Money In TPV (R$ billions) 39.3 19.3 103.5 % 72.1 41.9 71.8 % Banking Money-In Volumes (R$ billions) 4.9 1.1 340.1 % 7.6 1.7 345.9 % Total Accounts Balance (R$ millions) 862.0 226.9 279.9 % 862.0 226.9 279.9 % Money Out Prepaid Card TPV (R$ millions) 293.7 66.6 340.7 % 512.5 111.6 359.3 % Banking Money-Out Volumes (R$ billions) 14.6 2.6 450.0 % 23.6 4.2 457.2 % Working Capital Credit Portfolio (R$ millions)16 1,997.8 491.1 306.8 % 1,997.8 491.1 306.8 % Fintech-as-a-Service TPV (R$ billions) 21.1 18.8 12.3 % 39.3 33.8 16.3 % Active Payment Clients (thousands) 51.7 45.5 13.5 % 51.7 45.5 13.5 % Take Rate 0.76 % 0.87 % (0.11 p.p.) 0.78 % 0.97 % (0.19 p.p.) Software Subscribed Clients (thousands)17 143 35 308.6 % 143 35 308.6 %

Active payments client base

In the second quarter of 2021, we reached an active client base of 766,50018 (excluding TON), or a 45.4% growth year over year. This represents a net addition of 44,200 clients in the quarter, lower than the 60,200 reported in the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to a better allocation of clients between the Stone and TON brands, aiming at maximizing unit economics while providing them with the solution that best fits their specific needs. These guidelines resulted in better unit economics for both Stone and TON, with higher TPV and revenue per new client, as we moved the lower TPV clients’ demand from Stone product to TON product, while the hub operations targeted larger SMBs. The net addition of 44,200 clients includes 47,300 from our SMB business (ex-TON), while our key accounts business presented a net reduction of 2,700 clients in the quarter.

Client base in TON19 reached 330,300 clients in the second quarter of 2021, growing 74% quarter over quarter, and accelerating from the 67% growth showed in the first quarter of 2021. This also represents an acceleration in the net addition of clients to 140,000 new customers in the quarter, compared with 76,600 in the previous one.

Chart 11: Total Active Clients (ex-TON) (‘000) - (See PDF)

Chart 12: TON Active Client Base (‘000) - (See PDF)

As a result, our SMB client base including TON surpassed the 1 million mark, reaching 1.05 million in the quarter.

We are monitoring closely the global microchip crisis and its evolution. Although we do not foresee impacts to our ability to grow, if the situation gets worse the industry could face some POS shortages.

In that sense and looking to empower merchants, we have just launched TapTon, a new solution that enables merchants to accept credit and debit card transactions directly through their cell phones, with no need of a POS device.

Take Rate

Our reported Take Rate was 0.91% in the second quarter of 2021, 71bps lower than the first quarter of 2021 and 75bps lower compared with the second quarter of 2020. Excluding Coronavoucher, take rate was 0.94%, a reduction of 69bps quarter over quarter and 80bps year over year. This significantly lower take rate was mainly a result of the R$397.2 million negative impact from our credit solution to our revenues, which had a negative impact of 66bps in our take rate in the quarter. Excluding revenues from credit, our consolidated Take Rate was 1.57% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 1.50% in the second quarter of 2020. In SMBs, Take Rate excluding credit was 1.79%, compared with 2.00% in the second quarter of 2020.

Chart 13: Evolution of Take Rate20 - (See PDF)

TPV

Total Payment Volume (TPV) was R$60.421 billion, up 58.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding Coronavoucher volumes, which amounted to R$1.8 billion in the quarter, TPV grew 62.7% year over year.

Table 3: Quarterly Statement of Profit or Loss

Statement of Profit or Loss (R$mm) 2Q21 % Rev. 2Q20 % Rev. Δ % Δ p.p. Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 359.2 58.6 % 227.5 34.1 % 57.9 % 24.5 p.p. Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental 152.9 24.9 % 80.4 12.1 % 90.1 % 12.9 p.p. Financial income 40.0 6.5 % 326.6 48.9 % (87.7 %) (42.4 p.p.) Other financial income 61.3 10.0 % 32.9 4.9 % 86.6 % 5.1 p.p. Total revenue and income 613.4 100.0 % 667.4 100.0 % (8.1 %) 0.0 p.p. Cost of services (302.4 ) (49.3 %) (198.7 ) (29.8 %) 52.2 % (19.5 p.p.) Administrative expenses (121.8 ) (19.9 %) (89.9 ) (13.5 %) 35.5 % (6.4 p.p.) Selling expenses (223.2 ) (36.4 %) (114.7 ) (17.2 %) 94.6 % (19.2 p.p.) Financial expenses, net (157.6 ) (25.7 %) (62.6 ) (9.4 %) 151.8 % (16.3 p.p.) Other income (expenses), net 777.0 126.7 % (40.1 ) (6.0 %) n.m 132.7 p.p. Loss on investment in associates (2.8 ) (0.5 %) (1.5 ) (0.2 %) 82.7 % (0.2 p.p.) Profit before income taxes 582.6 95.0 % 159.8 24.0 % 264.5 % 71.0 p.p. Income tax and social contribution (56.6 ) (9.2 %) (36.2 ) (5.4 %) 56.2 % (3.8 p.p.) Net income for the period 526.0 85.7 % 123.6 18.5 % 325.6 % 67.2 p.p. Adjusted Net Income (150.5 ) (24.5 %) 150.3 22.5 % n.m (47.1 p.p.)

Table 4: Accumulated Statement of Profit or Loss

Statement of Profit or Loss (R$mm) 1H21 % Rev. 1H20 % Rev. Δ % Δ p.p. Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 677.5 45.7 % 454.8 32.9 % 49.0 % 12.9 p.p. Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental 292.8 19.8 % 173.6 12.5 % 68.7 % 7.2 p.p. Financial income 408.8 27.6 % 685.9 49.6 % (40.4 %) (22.0 p.p.) Other financial income 102.0 6.9 % 69.9 5.0 % 45.9 % 1.8 p.p. Total revenue and income 1,481.1 100.0 % 1,384.1 100.0 % 7.0 % 0.0 p.p. Cost of services (542.1 ) (36.6 %) (348.7 ) (25.2 %) 55.5 % (11.4 p.p.) Administrative expenses (239.5 ) (16.2 %) (163.9 ) (11.8 %) 46.1 % (4.3 p.p.) Selling expenses (385.9 ) (26.1 %) (226.5 ) (16.4 %) 70.4 % (9.7 p.p.) Financial expenses, net (250.1 ) (16.9 %) (211.0 ) (15.2 %) 18.6 % (1.6 p.p.) Other income (expenses), net 735.5 49.7 % (43.6 ) (3.1 %) n.m 52.8 p.p. Loss on investment in associates (6.4 ) (0.4 %) (2.8 ) (0.2 %) 127.8 % (0.2 p.p.) Profit before income taxes 792.6 53.5 % 387.8 28.0 % 104.4 % 25.5 p.p. Income tax and social contribution (108.3 ) (7.3 %) (105.5 ) (7.6 %) 2.6 % 0.3 p.p. Net income for the period 684.3 46.2 % 282.2 20.4 % 142.5 % 25.8 p.p. Adjusted Net Income 36.9 2.5 % 312.6 22.6 % (88.2 %) (20.1 p.p.)

Total Revenue and Income

Total Revenue and Income in the second quarter of 2021 was R$613.4 million, a decrease of 8.1% from R$667.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding Other Financial Income, which is mainly comprised of interest on cash, Total Revenue and Income decreased 13.0% to R$552.1 million.

The decrease was driven primarily by lower revenue from our credit business, as previously explained. The negative impact from our credit solution to our revenues amounted to R$397.2 million, which significantly reduced our take rate. However, our TPV grew strongly, at 58.6% year over year, positively contributing to our Total Revenue and Income.

Apart from the effect from credit, our SMB revenues grew strongly. In key accounts, we did not see much change in revenues.

Overall, Total Revenue and Income excluding credit solution was R$1,010.6 million, a 68% growth year over year.

Chart 14: Total Revenue and Income in the Quarter (R$mm) - (See PDF)

Chart 15: Accumulated Total Revenue and Income (R$mm) - (See PDF)

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services was R$359.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 57.9%, compared with the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mostly due to the 58.6% growth in TPV year over year.

Net Revenue from Subscription Services and Equipment Rental

Net Revenue from Subscription Services and Equipment Rental was R$152.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, 90.1% higher than the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to a higher active client base combined with contribution from our software solutions and partially offset by lower POS average subscription per client, which is mainly a result of additional new-client subscription incentives.

Financial Income

Financial Income in the second quarter of 2021 was R$40.0 million, a decrease of 87.7% year over year. This decrease was due to the R$397.2 million negative contribution from our credit solution, mainly as a result of a significant fair value adjustment and lower disbursements. Our prepayment business continues to grow strongly. Excluding revenues from credit product, our Financial Income grew by 67.2% year over year.

Revenue from our credit solution is currently accounted for at fair value and factors in expected delinquency and recovery rates. From July onwards, all new disbursements will be accounted for under the accrual methodology.

Other Financial Income

Other Financial Income was R$61.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with R$32.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly due to (i) the Company’s higher cash balance position, mainly as a result of the follow-on offering in August 2020 amounting to USD1.5 billion, used to fund the transaction with Linx concluded in July 2021, and (ii) the higher base rate in the country year over year.

Costs and Expenses

Operating Costs and Expenses as a percentage of Total Revenue and Income were 105.5%, higher than previous quarters, with strong impact from the deleverage effect from our credit revenue, which reduced our Total Revenue and Income in R$397.2 million in the quarter.

Chart 16: Costs and Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenue and Income22 - (See PDF)

Our credit product was responsible for a strong decrease in pre-tax margins year over year. In parallel, we continued to invest in the growth of our operations. We increased our salesforce headcount by 98% and our operations personnel, which includes our customer support and logistic teams, by 88% year over year, as we continue to expand our hub model. Our investments in marketing were 231% higher year over year as we continue to allocate capital in the growth of the TON product. We also increased our technology headcount by 91% over the same period to support the evolution of our business and solutions. Finally, we continued to invest in new solutions, including banking, software, TON, as well as our registry of receivables platform, TAG.

Cost of Services

Cost of Services were R$302.4 million, 52.2% higher year over year. This increase was mainly due to (i) higher investments in our technology and customer support teams, (ii) higher investment in TAG, as the registry of receivables regulation became effective and (iii) higher D&A costs, mainly in TON, in line with the strong increase of our client base.

Compared with the first quarter of 2021, Cost of Services increased 26.2%, mainly because of the same reasons explained above, in addition to (iv) higher provisions and losses.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative Expenses were R$121.8 million, 35.5% higher year over year mainly explained by (i) higher third-party services, mainly expenses with software services (ii) higher D&A expenses, especially due to amortization of fair value adjustment on intangibles related to acquisitions, (iii) higher facilities expenses and (iv) higher travel expenses. Compared with the first quarter of 2021, Administrative Expenses were 3.6% higher.

Selling Expenses

Selling Expenses were R$223.2 million in the quarter, an increase of 94.6% year over year, mostly as a result of (i) higher marketing investments, mainly in TON and (ii) investments in hiring of salespeople related to hubs expansion.

Compared with the first quarter of 2021, Selling Expenses increased 37.1%, mostly due to the same reasons explained above.

Financial Expenses, Net

Financial Expenses, Net were R$157.6 million, 151.8% higher compared with the second quarter of 2020, mainly because of (i) higher outstanding volumes of prepayment and credit and (ii) increased cost of funds, mostly due to the higher base rate in the country.

Compared with the previous quarter, Financial Expenses, net was 70.4% higher, mainly explained by higher cost of funds as a result of the higher base rate in the country.

Other Income (Expenses), Net

Other Income (Expenses), Net was R$777.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, mainly related to R$841.2 million in mark-to-market gain on the investment in Inter in the quarter. Excluding this effect, Other Income (Expenses), net was -R$64.2 million, 60.2% higher year over year, mostly explained by (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) fees paid to investment banks regarding the USD500 million bond issuance in June; partially offset by (iii) R$20.1 million in dividends from Linx.

Compared with the first quarter of 2021, Other Expenses, net , excluding the mark-to-market effect from the investment in Inter, were R$22.7 million higher, mostly because of share-based compensation expenses, mainly related to the tax and social charges provisions in relation to the STNE stock appreciation in the quarter, higher income taxes and new grants of share-based compensation.

Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes

Profit Before Income Taxes was R$582.6 million as a result of the R$841.2 million pre-tax effect from mark-to-market from our investment in Inter. Excluding this effect, Loss Before Income Taxes was R$258.6 million, compared with R$159.8 million of Profit Before Income Taxes in the prior year-period. This loss was mainly explained by the R$397.2 million negative impact from credit in our Total Revenue and Income. Higher financial expenses and investments in our operation also affected our pre-tax income in the quarter.

Compared with the first quarter of 2021, pre-tax income excluding the mark-to-market effect from Banco Inter was significantly lower, reflecting the same factors as for the year over year comparison just mentioned.

Income Tax and Social Contribution

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company incurred in R$56.6 million in Income Tax and Social Contribution, an effective tax rate of 9.7%, compared with an effective tax rate of 22.7% and 24.6% in the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. This lower tax rate is a result of reporting a pre-tax loss in its Income Statement when excluding the mark-to-market gain from the investment in Banco Inter.

Net Income (Loss) and EPS

Adjusted Net Loss was R$150.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with R$150.3 million of Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2020.

Chart 17: Adjusted Net Income in the Quarter (R$mm) - (See PDF)

Chart 18: Accumulated Adjusted Net Income (R$mn) - (See PDF)

Net Income in the second quarter of 2021 was R$526.0 million, compared with R$123.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly due to the positive post-tax mark-to-market effect from our investment in Banco Inter of R$715.0 million. Excluding this effect, the variation was mainly explained by the same factors mentioned above for the variation in Profit Before Income Taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS for the Company was a negative R$0.47 per share in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a positive R$0.54 per share in the second quarter of 2020, mostly explained by the lower Adjusted Net Income resulting from the R$397.2 million negative impact from our credit operation. GAAP basic EPS was R$1.72 per share, compared with R$0.46 in the prior year-period. This difference was due to the R$715.0 million post-tax mark-to-market effect on Net Income from the investment in Banco Inter.

Table 5: Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Quarter)

Net Income Bridge (R$mm) 2Q21 % Rev. 2Q20 % Rev. Δ % Δ p.p. Net income for the period 526.0 85.7 % 123.6 18.5 % 325.6 % 67.2 p.p. Share-based compensation expenses (a) 46.4 7.6 % 37.8 5.7 % 22.7 % 1.9 p.p. Amortization of fair value adjustment (b) 8.8 1.4 % 3.4 0.5 % 154.9 % 0.9 p.p. Gain on previously held interest in associate (c) (12.0 ) (2.0 %) (3.0 ) (0.4 %) 301.3 % (1.5 p.p.) Mark-to-market and Cost of Funds related to the investment in Banco Inter (836.2 ) (136.3 %) 0.0 0.0 % n.a. (136.3 p.p.) Other expenses (d) 12.7 2.1 % 1.7 0.3 % 638.6 % 1.8 p.p. Tax effect on adjustments 103.8 16.9 % (13.3 ) (2.0 %) n.m 18.9 p.p. Adjusted net income (150.5 ) (24.5 %) 150.3 22.5 % n.m (47.1 p.p.) GAAP basic EPS (e) 1.72 n.a. 0.46 n.a. 276.3 % n.a. Adjusted diluted EPS (f) (0.47 ) n.a. 0.54 n.a. n.m n.a. Basic Number of shares 308.2 n.a. 277.4 n.a. 11.1 % n.a. Diluted Number of shares 314.5 n.a. 282.0 n.a. 11.5 % n.a.

Table 6: Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Accumulated)

Net Income Bridge (R$mm) 1H21 % Rev. 1H20 % Rev. Δ % Δ p.p. Net income for the period 684.3 46.2 % 282.2 20.4 % 142.5 % 25.8 p.p. Share-based compensation expenses (a) 67.1 4.5 % 39.9 2.9 % 68.2 % 1.6 p.p. Amortization of fair value adjustment (b) 15.7 1.1 % 6.9 0.5 % 128.6 % 0.6 p.p. Gain on previously held interest in associate (c) (12.0 ) (0.8 %) (3.0 ) (0.2 %) 301.3 % (0.6 p.p.) Mark-to-market and Cost of Funds related to the investment in Banco Inter (836.2 ) (56.5 %) 0.0 0.0 % n.a. (56.5 p.p.) Other expenses (d) 22.7 1.5 % 1.7 0.1 % 1222.2 % 1.4 p.p. Tax effect on adjustments 95.3 6.4 % (15.1 ) (1.1 %) n.m 7.5 p.p. Adjusted net income 36.9 2.5 % 312.6 22.6 % (88.2 %) (20.1 p.p.) GAAP basic EPS (e) 2.23 n.a. 1.03 n.a. 116.3 % n.a. Adjusted diluted EPS (f) (0.22 ) n.a. 1.12 n.a. n.m n.a. Basic Number of shares 308.9 n.a. 277.4 n.a. 11.3 % n.a. Diluted Number of shares 314.7 n.a. 281.9 n.a. 11.6 % n.a.

(a) Consists of expenses related to the vesting of one-time pre-IPO pool of share-based compensation.

(b) On intangibles related to acquisitions. Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of the fair value adjustment on intangible assets and property and equipment as a result of the application of the acquisition method, a significant portion of which relates to the EdB and Equals acquisitions.

(c) Consists of the gain on re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Linked (2Q20) and Vhsys (2Q21) to fair value upon the date control was acquired.

(d) Consists of the fair value adjustment related to associates call option, M&A and Bond Issuance expenses, earn-out interests related to acquisitions, gains/losses in the sale of companies and dividends from Linx.

(e) Calculated as Net income attributable to owners of the parent (Net Income reduced by Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling interest) divided by basic number of shares. For more details on calculation, please refer to Note 17 of our Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, June 30th, 2021.

(f) Calculated as Adjusted Net income attributable to owners of the parent (Adjusted Net Income reduced by Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling interest) divided by diluted number of shares.

Cash Flow

Because of the nature of the prepayment and credit businesses, the dynamics of the sale of receivables and the dynamics of the sale of credit outstanding balance to third-party investors, StoneCo management looks at Adjusted Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Operating Activities and Adjusted Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Financing Activities, both non-IFRS metrics. These metrics consist of transferring the following four working capital items23 from our operating cash flow to our financing cash flow: (i) changes in Accounts Payable to Clients; (ii) changes in Accounts Receivables from Card Issuers; (iii) Interest Income Received, Net of Costs24, which is shown separately in our Cash Flow Statement but is directly linked to the funding of our prepayment operation and (iv) Loans Designated at FVPL related to our credit operation (see Appendix "Notes on Cash Flows" in our 2020 Earnings Release for further details).

The table below is a summarized version of our Statement of Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS metric), along with a reconciliation of these metrics with our managerial (non-IFRS) view of them, as well as reconciliation of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Operating Activities and Adjusted Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Financing Activities to Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Operating Activities and Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Financing Activities.

Table 7: Summarized Statement of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows (R$mm) 2Q21 2Q20 IFRS (+)

Adjustments Managerial

(Non-IFRS) IFRS (+)

Adjustments Managerial

Non-IFRS) Net Income 526.0 526.0 123.6 123.6 (+) Adjustments to Net Income (203.3 ) (203.3 ) 137.0 137.0 (+) Working capital adjustments 999.5 (1,474.9 ) (475.4 ) 860.7 (868.6 ) (7.9 ) (+) AR, AP, interest income received, net of costs (a) 911.3 (911.3 ) 0.0 1,067.1 (1,067.1 ) 0.0 (+) Changes in Loans Designated at FVPL 563.6 (563.6 ) 0.0 (198.5 ) 198.5 0.0 (+) Other working capital changes (475.4 ) (475.4 ) (7.9 ) (7.9 ) (=) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,322.2 (152.7 ) 1,121.3 252.7 (-) Capex (b) (224.5 ) (224.5 ) (111.3 ) (111.3 ) (+) Other investing activities 1,088.2 1,088.2 1,553.9 1,553.9 (=) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 863.7 863.7 1,442.6 1,442.6 (+) Debt/FIDC issuance (repayment) 2,541.3 2,541.3 (1,274.3 ) (1,274.3 ) (+) Working capital related to credit operation 563.6 563.6 (198.5 ) (198.5 ) (+) Working capital related to AR/AP 911.3 911.3 1,067.1 1,067.1 (+) Capital events (c) (758.0 ) (758.0 ) (29.0 ) (29.0 ) (=) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,783.3 3,258.2 (1,303.3 ) (434.7 ) (+) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 39.9 39.9 (2.4 ) (2.4 ) (=) Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,009.2 4,009.2 1,258.2 1,258.2 Free Cash Flow (R$mm) 2Q21 2Q20 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,322.2 (1,474.9 ) (152.7 ) 1,121.3 (868.6 ) 252.7 (-) Capex (b) (224.5 ) (224.5 ) (111.3 ) (111.3 ) Free Cash Flow 1,097.7 (377.1 ) 1,010.0 141.4

(a) Includes changes in accounts receivables from card issuers, accounts payable to clients and interest income received, net of costs .

(b) Includes purchase of property and equipment, plus purchases and development of intangibles assets.

(c) Includes capital increase, repurchase of shares, acquisition of non-controlling interest and cash proceeds from non-controlling interest

Adjusted (non-IFRS) Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow25, a non-IFRS metric, as Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (non-IFRS), less purchase of property and equipment and purchases and development of intangible assets ("Capex").

The Company reported negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow of R$377.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a positive R$141.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the fair value adjustment in our credit portfolio, which led our revenues from credit to be a negative R$397.2 million. Even though the fair value adjustment is a non-cash metric in the quarter, we are considering it as a subtractor of free cash flow as the changes in the portfolio fair value represent changes in expectations of future cash flows from the credit solution.

As mentioned in the “2Q21 Operational and Strategic Evolution” section, we are adapting the way we report credit metrics, so we can be closer to market standards and facilitate the understanding of our credit business by investors. Also, new contracts originated in our credit portfolio from the third quarter of 2021 onwards will be accounted for on an accrual basis rather than fair value basis.

In that context, from the third quarter of 2021 onwards, we will evolve our concept regarding Adjusted Free Cash Flow metric.

Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities

In the second quarter of 2021, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was R$1,322.2 million, compared with R$1,121.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of R$200.9 million. This variation reflects R$138.8 million higher Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Working Capital and R$62.1 million higher Net Income adjusted by non-cash events. The positive variation from Working Capital resulted from (i) R$1,051.9 million higher Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Accounts Payable to Clients and (ii) R$415.4 million higher Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Trade Accounts Receivable and Other Assets, mainly due to credit inflows exceeding amounts disbursed, as we reduced disbursements in face of the challenges with the implementation of the registry of receivables regulation. These factors were partially offset by R$1,262.3 million higher Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from Accounts Receivable from Card Issuers and R$66.3 million Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from other smaller effects.

Adjusting for the effects on table 7 above, our Adjusted (non-IFRS) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities 26 was R$152.7 million, compared with Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of R$252.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The R$405.3 million difference is explained by R$467.5 million higher Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from Working Capital, partially offset by R$62.1 million higher Net Income adjusted by non-cash events. The negative variation from Working Capital is explained by (i) R$346.6 million higher Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from Trade Accounts Receivable and Other Assets, as we exclude the effects from the whole credit fair value from our cash flow from Operations, in line with the Adjusted Free Cash Flow explanation; (ii) R$65.9 million lower Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Taxes Payable and (iii) R$54.9 million higher Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from other effects.

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities was R$863.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with R$1,442.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a difference of R$578.9 million. This difference was driven by the combination of (i) R$2,480.0 million higher Acquisition of Equity Securities related to our investment in Banco Inter and (ii) R$113.2 million higher capex, partially compensated by (iii) R$1,961.3 million higher Proceeds from Short and Long Term Investments as we converted short-term investments into cash to pay for the Linx acquisition and (iv) R$53.0 million of other smaller effects.

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities was R$1,783.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with Net Cash Used in Financing Activities of R$1,303,3 million for the second quarter of 2020, a difference of R$3,086.6 million. This difference is mainly explained by R$3,815.6 million higher Proceeds from Borrowings, net of repayments, mainly explained by the Company's USD500 million inaugural dollar bond issuance to fund the investment in Banco Inter, R$1.7 billion in new CCB ("Cédula de Crédito Bancário"), part of which already amortized and R$340 million in FIDC Soma IV issuance to fund the credit operation. This effect was partially offset by R$729.0 million higher outflow related to capital events, mostly due to the repurchase of R$756.7 million in company's own shares in the quarter.

Adjusting for the effects on table 7 above, our Adjusted (non-IFRS) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 27 was R$3,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted (non-IFRS) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities of R$434.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a difference of R$3,692.9 million. This difference is related to the R$3,815.6 million higher Proceeds from Borrowings, net of repayments explained above and R$762.1 million higher impact from our credit operation as we significantly reduced our disbursements amid challenges with the registry of receivables regulation implementation in the market and adjust for the effect of the credit, including fair value, from our Operating Activities Cash Flow to our Financing Activities Cash Flow. These factors were partially offset by R$729.0 million higher outflow related to capital events and R$155.8 million lower inflow from working capital related to our prepayment operation.

Adjusted Net Cash

Management assesses net liquidity of the Company by Adjusted Net Cash, a non-IFRS metric, consisting of the items detailed in the Table 8 below:

Table 8: Adjusted Net Cash

Adjusted Net Cash (R$mm) 2Q21 4Q20 Cash and cash equivalents 5,872.7 2,447.0 Short-term investments 4,999.6 8,128.1 Accounts receivable from card issuers 16,896.9 16,307.2 Loans designated at FVPL 1,430.1 1,646.7 Derivative financial instrument (b) 29.2 25.0 Adjusted Cash 29,228.4 28,553.9 Accounts payable to clients (10,924.9 ) (9,172.4 ) Loans and financing (a) (5,323.8 ) (1,534.2 ) Obligations to FIDC quota holders (3,348.8 ) (4,374.6 ) Derivative financial instrument (b) (6.9 ) (16.2 ) Adjusted Debt (19,604.4 ) (15,097.4 ) Adjusted Net Cash 9,624.0 13,456.5

(a) Loans and financing were reduced by the effects of leases liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.

(b) Refers to economic hedge of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments denominated in U.S. dollars.

Accounts Receivable from Card Issuers and Loans Designated at FVPL are accounted for at their fair value in our balance sheet.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company´s Adjusted Net Cash position was R$9,624.0 million compared with R$13,456.5 million on December 31, 2020, a decrease of R$3,832.5 million. The main factors for the decrease were the R$2.5 billion investment in Banco Inter and the R$988.8 million repurchase of our own shares in the semester.

Below, we provide more details on each line item:

Cash and Cash Equivalents plus Short-term Investments increased by R$297.2 million, from R$10,575.0 million on December 31, 2020 to R$10,872.2 million on June 30, 2021.

Loans and financing plus Obligations to FIDC quota holders increased R$2,763.8 million from R$5,908.8 million on December 31, 2020 to R$8,672.6 million on June 30, 2021 as the company raised its USD500 million inaugural dollar bond, launched its FIDC Soma IV raising R$340 million for the credit operation and raised R$1.7 billion in new CCBs ("Cédula de Crédito Bancário"). At the same time, the Company amortized part of its CCBs and FIDC AR quotas.

Accounts Receivable from Card Issuers, net of Accounts Payable to Clients decreased by R$1,162.9 million, from R$7,134.8 million on December 31, 2020 to R$5,971.9 million on June 30, 2021, mainly because of lower use of debt and own capital compared with sale of receivables to commercial banks to fund our operations;

Loans Designated at FVPL decreased from R$1,646.7 million on December 31, 2020 to R$1,430.1 million on June 30, 2021, as the Company (i) significantly reduced its disbursement in the quarter amid challenges with the registry of receivables implementation and (ii) recognized a significant downward adjustment to credit portfolio fair value.

As mentioned above in our “Adjusted (non-IFRS) Free Cash Flow” section, we are adapting the way we report credit metrics, so we can be closer to market standards and facilitate the understanding of our credit business by investors. In that context, from the third quarter of 2021 onwards, we will evolve our disclosures regarding Adjusted Net Cash metric.

Other Information

About Stone Co.

Stone Co. is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Other Information

Table 9: Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Statement of Profit or Loss (R$mm) 2Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 359.2 227.5 677.5 454.8 Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental 152.9 80.4 292.8 173.6 Financial income 40.0 326.6 408.8 685.9 Other financial income 61.3 32.9 102.0 69.9 Total revenue and income 613.4 667.4 1,481.1 1,384.1 Cost of services (302.4 ) (198.7 ) (542.1 ) (348.7 ) Administrative expenses (121.8 ) (89.9 ) (239.5 ) (163.9 ) Selling expenses (223.2 ) (114.7 ) (385.9 ) (226.5 ) Financial expenses, net (157.6 ) (62.6 ) (250.1 ) (211.0 ) Other income (expenses), net 777.0 (40.1 ) 735.5 (43.6 ) Loss on investment in associates (2.8 ) (1.5 ) (6.4 ) (2.8 ) Profit before income taxes 582.6 159.8 792.6 387.8 Income tax and social contribution (56.6 ) (36.2 ) (108.3 ) (105.5 ) Net income for the period 526.0 123.6 684.3 282.2

Table 10: Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet Statement

Balance Sheet (R$mn) 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 Assets Current assets 30,555.6 29,274.8 Cash and cash equivalents 5,872.7 2,447.0 Short-term investments 4,999.6 8,128.1 Accounts receivable from card issuers 16,896.9 16,307.2 Trade accounts receivable 1,412.4 1,415.9 Financial assets from banking solution 842.7 714.9 Recoverable taxes 90.3 56.4 Prepaid expenses 115.8 67.7 Derivative financial instruments 40.8 43.1 Other assets 284.4 94.7 Non-current assets 6,262.0 2,473.8 Trade accounts receivable 168.5 382.1 Receivables from related parties 9.2 7.2 Deferred tax assets 225.6 138.7 Prepaid expenses 234.8 51.2 Other assets 103.2 85.6 Long-term investments 3,340.4 0.0 Investment in associate 68.5 52.0 Property and equipment 972.1 717.2 Intangible assets 1,139.8 1,039.9 Total Assets 36,817.5 31,748.7 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities 15,698.8 13,380.4 Deposits from banking customers 781.2 576.1 Accounts payable to clients 10,921.6 9,172.4 Trade accounts payable 215.9 180.5 Loans and financing 2,504.0 1,184.7 Obligations to FIDC quota holders 969.4 1,960.1 Labor and social security liabilities 161.0 173.1 Taxes payable 128.9 106.8 Derivative financial instruments 6.9 16.2 Other liabilities 10.1 10.4 Non-current liabilities 5,967.9 3,376.3 Accounts payable to clients 3.4 0.0 Loans and financing 3,013.5 524.4 Obligations to FIDC quota holders 2,379.4 2,414.4 Deferred tax liabilities 170.4 61.1 Provision for contingencies 8.4 10.2 Labor and social security liabilities 80.8 81.3 Other liabilities 311.9 285.0 Total liabilities 21,666.7 16,756.6 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 15,070.3 14,853.5 Issued capital 0.1 0.1 Capital reserve 14,441.5 13,479.7 Treasury shares (1,675.1 ) (76.4 ) Other comprehensive income 161.3 (5.0 ) Retained earnings 2,142.5 1,455.0 Non-controlling interests 80.6 138.6 Total equity 15,150.9 14,992.0 Total liabilities and equity 36,817.5 31,748.7

Table 11: Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows