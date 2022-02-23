StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated January 2022 Net Asset Value and Sets Date to Host the Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

StoneCastle Financial Corp.

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s January 31, 2022 estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.74.



StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, February 28, 2022 to report on the Company’s financial results and investment performance, and provide its current market views on bank-related assets. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 28, 2022 through midnight (Eastern Time) on March 14, 2022. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13726905. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle Financial will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco

212-468-5441



