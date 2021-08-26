Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premises

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stonebranch today announced that its Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes tool is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

The Stonebranch Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes solution enables enterprises to securely transfer data back and forth between on-prem systems and the cloud in a hybrid IT environment. The tool provides out-of-the-box functionality to transfer data to, from and between all major public and private cloud solutions, including Amazon S3, MinIO, Azure Blob Storage and Google Cloud Storage. Available for download directly from within Red Hat Marketplace, enterprises are empowered to use Stonebranch Universal Agent technology to orchestrate real-time highly secure internal and external file transfers. For ease of access, enterprises can also download the Stonebranch tool directly from the Red Hat OpenShift console. By using Stonebranch to bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud systems, enterprises gain real-time monitoring and auditing, the ability to schedule automated workloads as well as integrate solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift with any other application or platform.

"As organizations shift from using on-premises mainframes and/or distributed environments to the cloud, keeping data in sync is a common and difficult challenge," said Melahat Elis, vice president of product management at Stonebranch. "Properly orchestrating the movement of this data is a key step on the road to digital transformation. By combining Stonebranch with Red Hat OpenShift, users can tackle this historically difficult challenge—and they can do it with a defined tool that works flawlessly within their existing ecosystem of platforms and applications."

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Product and Technologies, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Stonebranch's Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes took that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Stonebranch and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Kelly Hartman, vice president, Ecosystem and Business Development, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

