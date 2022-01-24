Stone-throwing settlers drive through Palestinian village

A Palestinian man stands by a car he said Jewish settlers had vandalized slashing its tires and spray painting it with the Jewish Star of David and Hebrew that reads, "Stop administrative detentions," in the village of Qira near the West Bank town of Salfit, Sunday, Jan 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses.

It was the latest in a series of settler attacks in recent months. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. Last month, a settler was shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman, setting off revenge attacks.

The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a statement saying anyone who throws stones or lights cars on fire “is a terrorist and will be treated as such.”

Israeli officials have repeatedly vowed to take action against settler violence in recent months. Palestinians and Israeli rights groups say the army rarely intervenes and often sides with the settlers.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in 130 settlements across the occupied West Bank and dozens of unauthorized outposts. The Palestinians view the settlements as the main obstacle to resolving the conflict. Most countries view them as a violation of international law.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Israel considers the West Bank to be the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. There have been no substantive peace talks in over a decade.