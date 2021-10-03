Stone scores winner, Vladar stops 21 shots in Calgary's pre-season win over Kraken

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Mark Stone and Glenn Gawdin scored 5:41 apart in the second period to push the Calgary Flames past the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL pre-season on Saturday.

Byron Froese, with the man advantage, and Connor Mackey also scored for Calgary. Gawdin's goal at 8:42 of the second came with the Flames playing shorthanded.

Vince Dunn scored for Seattle on the power play at 9:50 of the second.

Flames goalie Daniel Vladar allowed one goal on 22 shots. Chris Driedger stopped 9-of-13 pucks in defeat for the Kraken.

–With files from The Canadian Press.

