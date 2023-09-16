Stone Ridge Christian uses strong second half to roll past Modesto Christian





The Modesto Christian High football team and Stone Ridge Christian of Merced debuted a new rivalry game on Friday night.

The new matchup between the Crusaders and Knights is called the Battle of the Blade, and it was clear who had the edge in the first game of the budding rivalry.

Stone Ridge Christian scored 37 unanswered points, including 24 in the second half, to blow out Modesto Christian 37-6 at Roy Blakeley Field.

Sophomore running back Daijon O’Neil rushed for two touchdowns and senior Aiden Skeen ran for two more as the Knights overcame an early deficit to improve to 5-0.

Stone Ridge Christian’s Daijon O’Neil pushes past Modesto Christian’s Noah Avery for a touchdown run during the non league game at Modesto Christian High School in Salida, Calif., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

“We started out a little slow, but that’s mostly credit to the Modesto Christian Crusaders,” Stone Ridge Christian coach Anthony DeJager said. “They’ve got a really good team, they’re well-coached and they’ve got really good talent.

“I’m just really proud of our guys, the way they rallied and just (gave) an excellent effort all night.”

Stone Ridge Christian took advantage of Modesto Christian’s lack of size on the defensive line and opted to run the ball for most of the game.

“We got away from our gameplan a little bit and ended up just pounding it, and our guys really got a chance to shine,” DeJager said.

Too many mistakes for Modesto Christian

It was a tough loss for the Crusaders (2-2) and first-year coach Kurt Bryan.

Mistakes in the second half, including two turnovers and not fielding an onside kick, proved too much for Modesto Christian to overcome.

It was Bryan’s first game at home and he was proud of the way his team battled to the end.

“We made too many mistakes; you don’t beat a 4-0 team by making that many mistakes,” Bryan said. “We got away with it a little in the first half. ... They deserved to win, they were the better team.”

The Crusaders got off to a good start, scoring on their first possession.

Quarterback Ross Widemon hit standout receiver Jeremiah Bernard for a 27-yard touchdown pass and the Crusaders went up 6-0.

But the Modesto Christian offensive line had trouble for most of the game protecting Widemon, who never appeared to have much time to look for open receivers. The senior quarterback was sacked eight times and only his ability to allude defenders kept it to that.

Story continues

Stone Ridge’s defense came into the game having allowed just 33 points in four games, and it was obvious why against Modesto Christian.

Stone Ridge slows Cal Poly commit

Bernard, a Cal Poly commit, had a strong first half and finished with 7 catches for 95 yards and the first-quarter touchdown. But he didn’t get many opportunities to show his ability to catch and run in the second half.

Still, Bernard will be a force to contend with when the Crusaders begin Trans-Valley League play.

“In my 30 years coaching high school, college and pro, he’s the best natural receiver I’ve ever seen,” Bryan said. “An effortless athlete. Strong, smart, gutty. ... He’s just unbelievable and he never comes off the field.”

After having started the season with three away games and a bye, Friday’s loss was the first of four consecutive home games for Modesto Christian.

The Crusaders host Summerville next Friday, then open TVL action against Ripon on Sept. 29.

Stone Ridge Christian will take its perfect record into Sutter Creek next Friday to take on Amador (4-1).