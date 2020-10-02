Stone Norton — potentially FIU’s new No. 1 QB — known for his accuracy and intelligence

Tennessee high schools have helped develop some fine quarterbacks, perhaps most notably Chad Pennington but also Ingle Martin and Kelly Holcomb.

Could FIU redshirt freshman Stone Norton be next on that list?

FIU coach Butch Davis isn’t ready to anoint Norton his team’s starting QB. However, Norton made his collegiate debut in FIU’s season-opening 36-34 loss at Liberty, impressing by completing 9-of-13 passes for 120 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Norton, the third QB used by FIU in that game, played the entire second half, nearly rallying the Panthers to a victory. He also vaulted to the top of Conference USA’s stat sheet in terms of passing efficiency.

Jonathan Quinn, who coached Norton to a 2018 undefeated record and state championship while playing for Davidson Academy (Nashville, Tennessee), said he texted his former player following the Liberty game.

“I told him it was a good start,” Quinn said. “I told him, ‘Don’t give the job back.’ ”

Norton completed three consecutive passes in a key drive at Liberty, getting 22 yards to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, 5 yards to wide receiver Nate Jefferson and 6 yards for a touchdown to running back D’vonte Price. Norton then completed a two-point conversion pass to seemingly tie the score 36-36 with 4:30 left in the game.

However, that play was called back due to penalty, and Norton’s next throw was dropped by Fairweather, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

Davis, though, was pleased with Norton.

“There are some guys who scramble because they’re a runner. And then you have guys like Brett Favre or Russell Wilson, and when they scramble, their eyes are down the field for that explosive 35-to-50-yard play,” Davis said.

“[Norton] did that when we drove down there at the end of the game. That part of it was very impressive.

“He was calm in the pocket. He knew things on the sidelines. Because he was here last year [as a true freshman], that helped him. He was on the sidelines watching and learning. He was seeing what [current NFL passer] James Morgan was doing.”

There was one glitch in Norton’s performance, and it came with 2:00 left in the game. FIU trailed by two, and the Panthers needed a drive of about 50 yards to kick the game-winning field goal.

However, Norton failed to get even one first down, getting called for intentional grounding before firing incomplete and then taking a sack.

“I doubt Stone was nervous at that point in the game,” Quinn said. “I just think he was trying to do too much.

“What I always taught Stone and all my quarterbacks is that every sack is your fault because there’s always somewhere to go with the ball. If you see the blitz, know where your outs are with the ball.”

Quinn said Norton will learn from that experience.

Meanwhile, Davis said redshirt junior Kaylan Wiggins and Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager are still competing with Norton for the starting job.

In addition, Davis said he started Bortenschlager against Liberty because of his Big Ten experience as well as some good practices leading up to the opener.

“Max was here in the spring, but he didn’t get a chance to work with our receivers [due to the pandemic],” Davis said. “He didn’t get a legit training camp.”

Quinn, who played quarterback in the NFL for five years, said Norton has some elite skills that set him apart.

“He’s very smart — knowing the playbook is not a problem for him,” Quinn said of the 6-3, 200-pound Norton. “I don’t think he has a super big arm, but he is extremely accurate with good, solid zip. His accuracy is top tier, and if you throw the ball on time, and your feet are good, you don’t have to have a huge arm. Just hit your spots.”

Quinn said he is “thrilled” for Norton.

“Stone did exactly what I thought he would when he got a chance,” Quinn said. “I told him to seize the opportunity. Keep performing. Don’t give them a reason to take you out.”

▪ FIU’s home opener against Middle Tennessee is next up for the Panthers, and the game on Saturday (4 p.m. kickoff) will be covered by ESPNU.