Stone & Mason Is the British Brand Making Bags Out of Crisp Packets

British mother-daughter design duo, Stone & Mason, just launched their new collection of bag styles, only this time -- they're made entirely from handwoven, recycled crisp packets.

Working alongside a Columbian initiative which supports local artisans, dubbed "Artesanias del Atlantico," the brand has designed a selection of sustainable, crocheted totes and bucket bags, with the idea of "turning trash into treasure." Comprising four distinct silhouettes, the new collection arrives in metallic silver hues.

First up, is the Grace Bucket Bag -- named after Grace Jones, which features a vegan leather zipped pouch for valuables. Next, is the Tina Tote, named after Tina Turner, alongside the Chrissie Crochet Tote named after Chrissie Hynde and the Debbie Bead Handle Bucket Bag.

Each bag also comes complete with its own unique kit of on-the-go essentials, with the Tina arriving with a fan and matching scrunchie, while the Debbie includes a portable phone charger, earring backs, silk tie-side knickers, lip balm and a perfume atomizer. Within the Crisp Collection, each bag also arrives with a pack of ready salted, British-made crisps with biodegradable packaging.

The bags can also be personalized with gold letter charms, with the bucket bag style arriving with beaded resin handles in vibrant pink or gentle ivory hues.

Take a look at the new bags above, and head to Stone & Mason's website to purchase.

