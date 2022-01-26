Stone Investment Group Limited Reports Annual Results

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Investment Group Limited released its audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2021.



The full financial statements for the year, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company. Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

