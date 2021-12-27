Stone Investment Group Announces Commencement of CBCA Arrangement Proceedings, Intent to Pursue Transaction Pursuant to the CBCA and Extension of Cash Offer for Debentures

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Investment Group Limited ("SIG" or the "Corporation") announces that the Corporation and certain related entities (collectively, the "Stone Entities") have obtained a preliminary interim order (the "Preliminary Interim Order") under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court", and such proceedings, the "CBCA Proceedings").



The Preliminary Interim Order

The Preliminary Interim Order grants a stay of proceedings in favour of the Stone Entities (the "Stay of Proceedings") in respect of, among other things, defaults that may result from the Corporation's decision to initiate the CBCA Proceedings and events of default under the Corporation's 9.0% senior secured debentures (collectively, the "Debentures" and the holders thereof, the "Debentureholders"), including the failure to make payment of all principal and interest owing under the Debentures due on December 28, 2021 (the "Maturity Date").

On December 22, 2021, SIG announced that the offer period for its fully-funded, all-cash offer to purchase its Debentures in the outstanding principal amount of $12 million due on the Maturity Date made by a wholly-owned subsidiary for $800 per Debenture (the "Cash Offer"), had been further extended to expire at 5 pm EST on December 28, 2021 to allow any remaining Debentureholders additional time to elect to participate in the Cash Offer.

The Corporation chose to initiate this process in order to effect certain fundamental changes pursuant to an arrangement under the CBCA (the "Arrangement") which, if approved, is expected to include the completion of the transaction contemplated by the Cash Offer and certain supplements and amendments to the Debentures, including an extension to the Maturity Date (the "Restructuring Transaction").

Story continues

Completion of the proposed Restructuring Transaction will be subject to, among other things, issuance of an interim order by the Court approving the holding of one or more meetings for securityholders to consider and vote on a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), and the approval of such Plan of Arrangement by the applicable securityholders of the Corporation; other approvals that may be required by the Court; Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement and related relief; and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. If approved, the Plan of Arrangement would be binding upon all affected securityholders of the Corporation.

Notwithstanding the commencement of the CBCA Proceedings and the Stay of Proceedings, the Corporation intends to make the pending interest payment due under the Debentures.

The CBCA is a Canadian corporate statute that, among other things, allows corporations to restructure certain debt maturities and obligations. In most cases, a corporation working through a CBCA process will be able to complete a restructuring transaction in a more efficient manner based on time, cost and other key factors, where proceeding outside of the CBCA would be impracticable. The CBCA is not a bankruptcy or insolvency statute. All trade debt and obligations of the Corporation, employees, suppliers, service providers and unitholders in the funds and investment products managed by the Corporation or its direct or indirect subsidiaries shall be unaffected by the CBCA Proceedings and shall be paid or satisfied in the normal course of business.

Further information in respect of the proposed Arrangement and the Restructuring Transaction will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Details of the Cash Offer are set out in the offer document dated November 29, 2021 (the "Offer Document") and the letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") circulated in connection with Stone-SIG Acquisition Limited's original cash offer, as modified by the press releases issued by the Corporation on December 15, December 17, December 21 and December 22. The Offer Document, the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and the press releases are also available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR.

Extension of the Cash Offer

In connection with the Cash Offer, the Corporation further announces that the offer period for its Cash Offer has been extended, and shall now expire at 5 pm EST on January 28, 2022 (the "Expiry Time"). Aside from the change in Expiry Time, all terms and conditions regarding the Cash Offer for Debentures remain the same. Debentureholders who wish to participate and tender their Debentures to the Cash Offer should immediately contact their advisor and direct them to complete SIG's Letter of Transmittal and return it by email to Sintra Capital at khooke@sintracap.ca before the Expiry Time. Debentureholders who require a copy of the Letter of Transmittal can request it from Sintra Capital and it is also available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's legal advisor in connection with the CBCA Proceedings is Bennett Jones LLP.

Dollar values contained herein are expressed in Canadian currency.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

The Corporation is an independent wealth management company. The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

