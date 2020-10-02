Stomping ground: Why it's time to invest in the chunky boot trend

It’s official, summer is over. There, we said it.

While some fashion fans might be mourning the cessation of the warm weather and with it, their summery finery, begrudgingly stowing away their floaty dresses for yet another year, others will be revelling in the onset of cooler climes.

From cosy jumpers to neutral tones, there is much to embrace about autumn wardrobes, especially when it comes to footwear.

While summer was all about open-toe sandals, autumn offers the chance to wrap our feet up in a new pair of cosy boots and this season there is one style reigning supreme in the sartorial stakes.

Bella has them and so does Gigi. Kaia, Kendall and Hailey, too. And where the supermodels lead, it’s only right that we should follow.

We are, of course, talking about stomp-worthy chunky track sole boots.

A trend that first took hold last year when Prada debuted the Monolith – a chunky, lug-soled, laced boot that comes in different lengths and quickly attained cult status – platform styles have remained a staple in the wardrobes of the fashion crowd. Why? because they're comfortable, practical and work just as well to toughen up floaty floral dresses, as they do paired with a grungy pair of jeans.

Aside from Prada, a bevy of other high-end brands have helped to ignite the chunky boot resurgence, including The Row, Ganni, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr Martens.

Previously a staple of the punk uniform, Dr Martens have become a mainstream favourite over the years, with few labels able to boast the same kind of longevity.

Since their inception in the late 1940s, the brand’s boots have been adopted by a number of sub-cultures, from the skinheads in the 70s, punks in the 80s and the grunge movement of the 90s. And now, thanks to a new generation of enthusiasts, including contemporary fashion icons such as Normal People’s Marianne, they are enjoying another renaissance.

They’re popular on social media too, with more than 2m posts under #drmartens on Instagram and a further 20,000 for #chunkyboots.

So, why are they proving so popular? There comes a moment in every woman’s life when she decides, whether consciously or not, to pivot away from superficiality towards footwear that is entirely practical.

And, according to Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-a-Porter, chunky boots that provide the stomp-factor give fashion fans a way to do so without sacrificing on style.

“We’re seeing that chunky boots are a more trend-led and fashionable way to wear a flat boot, so it makes sense that it’s especially strong right now,” she told Vogue.

The high street are also following suit, with affordable brands such as Zara, Topshop and H&M dropping a variety of platform boot styles for the new season.

Among our favourites is a leather pair with deep lugs and contrasting soles at Arket, which will set you back £190, and a lace-up knee-high pair that come complete with criss-cross straps and buckles from Zara for just £89.99.

As the temperature dial drops, bovver boots promise to be your winter wardrobe’s secret weapon, which you can wear not only on dog walks, but also as a bona fide fashion statement.

Read more

Don’t be fooled, ASOS’ ‘Circular collection’ does nothing more than pay lip service to sustainability