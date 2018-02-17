Stompin' Tom and K-pop: Hockey scenes a little different at the Pyeongchang Olympic

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — There was a moment Saturday when it felt like Canada's game against the Czech Republic might be taking place at an arena in Regina, Hamilton or Halifax — not at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The familiar chords of "The Hockey Song" by the late Stompin' Tom Connors reverberated around the Gangneung Hockey Centre in the first intermission, with fans clapping and swinging to the music as a pair of ice-cleaning machines circled the ice below.

Then the sunglass-wearing male lead singer of a K-pop group — or was it rap? — and his six female bandmates hit the stage behind the team benches moments later and there was no doubt you were definitely watching hockey South Korea-style.

Hockey here is a different experience for fans, who are politely asked not to stand during play.

"Icing" and "Offside" are flashed across the scoreboard when the whistle blows for stoppages, while penalties are described with video examples accompanied by English and Korean text.

During the Czechs' exciting 3-2 shootout victory in both countries' second game of the men's tournament, there were times where the arena was so deathly quiet that Canadian head coach Willie Desjardins could clearly be heard yelling instructions at his players.

Canadian and Czech fans tried to get chants going from their pockets of support scattered throughout the 10,000 seat facility, while there was a cheering section of South Koreans waving their country's flag behind one of the goals.

One Canadian fan with especially strong vocal chords started "Let's Go Canada!" chant at one point, with many of the Koreans joining in.

One of the biggest crowd reactions — except for goals or big saves — was for a broken Canadian stick that helicoptered into the air before landing harmlessly in the corner.

Story Continues

While not the same as back home, the players enjoyed the experience.

"The support here's been unreal," said Canadian forward Linden Vey, who played for Los Angeles, Vancouver and Calgary in the NHL, but now plies his trade in the Swiss league. "Any time you get a mixture of people in the crowd it's a little different atmosphere, but it's been great."

The K-pop/rap group returned in the second intermission, this time with a live cover of Psy's 2012 hit "Gangnam Star" — a song North American and European fans definitely know, and one that seems to have become the Games' unofficial theme.

There were some familiar touches. An in-game host interviewed the sister of Canadian goaltender Ben Scrivens, clad in red-and-white and sipping a lunchtime beer.

Asked her favourite Korean food, she chose kimchi. And her wish for her brother? Olympic gold.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press