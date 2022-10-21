Prepare for Combat With Vivienne Westwood's Latest Footwear Range

British luxury label Vivienne Westwood has just unveiled two new shoe iterations as part of its COMBAT BUCKLE series for Fall/Winter 2022.

Staying true to the brand's heritage, the latest designs are deeply rooted in punk culture and inspired by fetish leatherwear, alongside the current biker fashion trend. The release comprises two new silhouettes, the COMBAT BUCKLE BOOTS and COMBAT BUCKLE SHOES — both featuring a gold and silver stud-embellishment and metal eyelets. A buckle-strap fastening and pull-tab at the heel add to the classic round-toe shoe silhouette. Elsewhere, the shoes are fitted with a calf leather outer and rubber track soles for a toughed-up feel.

The COMBAT BUCKLE range serves as another standout part of the brand's "WILD BEAUTY" season collection, now available at selected Vivienne Westwood stores. Priced at ¥137,500 JPY (approximately $918 USD), the COMBAT BUCKLE BOOTS boast a low-heel and lace-up biker boot silhouette. While the COMBAT BUCKLE SHOES, available for ¥128,700 JPY (approximately $859 USD), arrives in a loafer silhouette with a punk twist.

