Stomach muscle injury forces Alcaraz to pull out of ATP Finals and Davis Cup

World number one Carlos Alcaraz confirmed on Saturday he will miss the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals with a stomach injury that forced him to retire from the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

Alcaraz called it a day during the second set of his match against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune on Friday afternoon at the Accor Arena in bercy, south-eastern Paris.

"Having been evaluated by my medical team ... unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall," Alcaraz said on social media.

He will be on the sidelines for around two months.

"Unfortunately I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals," he added.

Following his victory at the US Open in September, Alcaraz became the youngest men's world number one since the the listings were computerized in August 1973.

He had been set to play in the ATP's eight-man season-ending event for the first time. His place in the elite field will be taken by Taylor fritz from the United States.

Losses

Alcaraz was also scheduled to lead Spain in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup against Croatia at the end of November in Malaga.

"It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery," added Alcaraz.

He also claimed the competitions in Barcelona and Rio.

"It was getting wrong and I preferred to retire and take care about it.

"I couldn't serve well. I couldn't hit the forehand well. When I turned my body, I felt it.



