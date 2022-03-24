Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited

LONDON, March 24, 2022 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting have been sent to shareholders of record as at close of business on March 22, 2022, who will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Copies of such materials can be accessed here

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, NO-0021 Oslo, Norway, or at: vote@dnb.no, not later than April 12, 2022 15:00 hours Central European Summer Time. We strongly encourage shareholders to email scanned copies of their proxies to vote@dnb.no before the deadline noted above.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



