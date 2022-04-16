Stolen vehicle suspect in standoff with L.A. County sheriff's deputies at rail yard

Gregory Yee
·2 min read

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tactical units are responding to a rail yard in Commerce after a man suspected of driving a stolen SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase from the Downey area before barricading himself inside the vehicle.

The incident was reported around 2:25 p.m. at a rail yard in the area of Noakes and Calada streets in Commerce, sheriff's officials said.

Personnel from the department's Special Enforcement Bureau were called to help deputies from the Norwalk and East Los Angeles stations, and crisis negotiators were on hand and trying to make contact with the suspect, officials said.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, who was driving a black SUV, around 2:10 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near Downey, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The man led authorities on a high-speed chase through Montebello and South Gate, where he got off the freeway and onto surface streets, driving against traffic at times.

The SUV crashed through a chain-link fence and went onto train tracks in the area of Noakes Street and South Hicks Avenue in the Commerce area, and then went westbound on the tracks until the front passenger side tire of the SUV became dislodged.

He exited the SUV and appeared to attempt to jump onto a passing train, but turned and ran toward a fence on Noakes Street between Calada and Calzona streets.

The man turned from the fence once deputies arrived on the other side and made his way back to the SUV.

More deputies arrived and began staging in the area with guns drawn as the man blocked the windshield of the SUV with a sun shade.

The standoff continued Friday evening.

Further information was not immediately available from the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's Compton Station at (310) 605-6500.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

