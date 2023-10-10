Stolen turtle returned to Staffordshire pet shop

The turtle was lifted from a tank at Doolittles Pet and Aquatic Superstore

A turtle which was stolen from a pet shop in a handbag has been recovered by police.

The animal was taken from a tank at Doolittles Pet and Aquatic Superstore, on Bridgnorth Road in Shipley, on Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said she reached into the tank and put it in her bag before fleeing in a car parked outside.

Officers identified the vehicle and the turtle was tracked down and returned two days later, the force said.

A 31-year-old woman, from Wolverhampton, was issued with a community resolution order, it added.

The turtle was traced and returned by Staffordshire Police officers

PC Darren Wilkes said: "Officers from the wildlife crime team worked quickly to track down this animal and return it to its grateful owners.

"Thankfully, no harm came to the turtle and it is now relaxing under a heat lamp after the ordeal.

"We are committed to supporting residents and businesses of the rural community and will continue to proactively investigate crime and deter offenders as much as we can across Staffordshire."

