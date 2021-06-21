Stolen truck found on fire in western P.E.I., police say

Summerside police are asking anyone with information about the burning truck to contact them. (Brian Higgins/CBC - image credit)

A truck that was stolen early Saturday morning in Summerside was found by a newspaper carrier burning a few hours later in Enmore, P.E.I., police say.

The truck belonged to a business on Ottawa Street in Summerside, according to a news release from Summerside police.

The newspaper carrier found the burning vehicle, a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, and called 911. East Prince RCMP notified Summerside police at about 5:30 a.m.

The investigation shows it was stolen around 1:09 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Summerside police are asking anyone with information to contact them, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The news release also reported another arrest on the weekend.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for trespassing and theft. Summerside police received a call from a resident on Water Street who reported a woman trying to break into his home.

Police found the woman hiding in an outbuilding on the property. She was arrested at the scene. A search of the woman turned up property belonging to the homeowner.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date on charges of trespassing by night and theft under $5,000.

More from CBC P.E.I.