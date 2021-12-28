Stolen Thunderbird Causes Kansas City Family Grief

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Crime is out of hand…

It’s supposed to be “fun fun fun ‘til her daddy takes the T-bird away” but for a family in Kansas City it was thieves who took their beloved 1962 Ford Thunderbird. The family owned the car since it was new. After the mother sold it in 1997, she regretted the decision every day. Her son recently tracked down and bought the car, only for it to be stolen.

The son was pleased to present the Ford Thunderbird to his mother, who is wheelchair bound and 103 years old. She said seeing the car made her feel young again, so it was a sweet moment. Sadly, the son was in the middle of restoring several items on the classic convertible when it was swiped.

Surveillance video from the house shows a single man in a hoodie walking up in the middle of the night on December 17. Within minutes he has the car started and just drove away. The son feels that the thieves will have a change of heart once they hear about what the car means to the family. Sadly, we’re not quite as optimistic, although we hope we’re wrong.

We hate stories like this, but it’s a reminder that car thieves don’t care about the sentimental value of your ride. They don’t care if it’s the only way to get to and from work, that you brought your first child home from the hospital in it, etc. Thieves only care about themselves, otherwise they’d get a job and stop stealing other people’s stuff.

2021 has continued the uptick in car thefts, especially in certain cities. We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to take extra measures to secure your ride, especially if it’s collectable and you have a lot of sentimental value in it.

