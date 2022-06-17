Stolen gasoline was advertised online and sold for a bargain, Virginia cops say

Thousands of dollars in fuel were stolen from a Virginia gas station after its pumps were hacked, news outlets reported.

The pilfered gasoline was advertised online and sold for a bargain, just as U.S. drivers face record high prices to fill up their vehicles, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Now, two Norfolk men accused of taking part in the illegal scheme are facing multiple charges.

Officers started looking into the case after responding to a report of “suspicious activity” on Tuesday, June 14. A group of cars was seen crowding a Citgo station on North Great Neck Road, even though the business was closed, officials said in a news release.

“During the officers’ preliminary investigation, it was determined that devices were being used to illegally access gas pumps,” the police department wrote. “Individuals were then selling the gasoline at a discounted rate through a phone application and had advertised the operation on social media.”

After officials said the pumps were hacked, the gas station lost more than $13,000 in fuel, WTKR and WVEC reported.

The theft was reported the same day U.S. gas prices hit an all-time high. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $5.016 on June 14, though the cost had dipped to $5 as of June 17, according to AAA.

That’s almost $2 more than it was this time last year as costs soar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Virginia Beach investigation continues, and officials have urged business owners to be vigilant.

“Gas stations that close overnight should review security camera footage from the last few weeks to ensure they have not been victims, as well,” the police department wrote. “It is recommended these businesses take extra precautions to ensure this does not happen to them in the future. “

The two suspects are charged with “grand larceny, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools,” officials said.

More charges are possible, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 757-385-4101 or contact Crime Solvers at 888-562-5887 or through P3tips.com.

Story continues

The Virginia Beach Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 17.

Can you use E85 fuel in your car as gas prices hit record high? Here’s what to know

Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee