Stolen front-end loader found in Dettah ditch

A file photo of a front-end loader. Yellowknife RCMP found an abandoned front-end loader in Dettah, N.W.T., after the machine was reported stolen on March 13. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating the case of a stolen front-end loader.

RCMP officers were alerted to the stolen machine early Sunday morning while on patrol in Dettah, N.W.T.

At 1:58 a.m. that morning, officers received a report of a stolen front-end loader that had crashed into a ditch in the community, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

RCMP were later advised by an unnamed Yellowknife business that the same front-end loader had been stolen that night from a business on Franklin Avenue.

The release indicates "patrols were made" and the front-end loader was located.

The RCMP G Division's forensic identification service has processed the front-end loader for evidence and is investigating along with Yellowknife RCMP.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).