Stolen firefighting equipment from the Yukon could be in Northern B.C.

The Fort St. John RCMP say stolen firefighting equipment from the Yukon could travel through Northern B.C. from Whitehorse.

According to a press release from Whitehorse RCMP, several items were stolen from the Yukon Wildland Fire headquarters near Two Mile Hill between October 17 and 18.

Police believe someone cut a chain on a gate to enter the compound, and used a vehicle to steal a flatbed trailer and a total of six barrels of gasoline. Two ATVs were also stolen recently from headquarters between October 16 and 17.

The thefts impact public safety, reducing the ability of Yukon Wildland Fire to respond to emergency calls.

"Police work closely with our public safety partners including Wildland Fire," said Sgt. Brent Edwards, Whitehorse RCMP Operations NCO. "It's disappointing to know that their ability to respond efficiently and safely to fires could be impacted by this thoughtless theft.

Anyone with information about this theft or the location of the trailer or other items are encouraged to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555, or their local police detachment.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News