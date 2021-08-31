Stolen Dodge Challenger Crashes With Kids Inside

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is not good…

Another Dodge Challenger has been stolen in Detroit, only this time the muscle car was crashed while kids were in the backseat. You might be wondering what happens to these Mopars after they’re swiped. In at least this case it sounds like someone turned the 2018 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack over to a parent to transport their kids around, which is unbelievable reckless.

According to a local report, the Challenger was stolen from an apartment building in Farmington Hills about a month before the crash. Bhargava Mangu, the owner of the Mopar muscle car, reported it stolen to police. He probably wondered if he’d ever see the vehicle again.

On August 27 at about 1:30 pm police in Detroit spotted the Dodge Challenger at a gas station, noting it was stolen. That’s when they tried pulling it over, but the unidentified 20-year-old man driving it refused and instead tried to get away.

As happens all too often, the driver’s capabilities were outstripped by the muscle car’s and he crashed. Unfortunately, he hit a Pontiac Montana minivan, smashing the passenger side of the Challenger and crumpling the front end of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Mopar was injured badly enough he was taken away on a stretcher, but he’s still in police custody. Thankfully, the two young children in the backseat of the muscle car weren’t hurt. As for the 69-year-old driver of the minivan, he reportedly was taken to the hospital but is expected to be fine.

Mangu was shocked to find out someone was driving around in his stolen car with kids in the back. However, it sounds like it being stolen wasn’t so much of a shock. The man told reporters his car had been swiped three times in the past year, highlighting how frequently the high-powered Mopar muscle cars are taken by thieves.

These sports cars man they do not have more security in them for theft," Mangu said. "Like I said, it was stolen three times in one year. I think that says how bad the theft security is."

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

