Stolen car and stolen independence — here is why this man needs his vehicle back

Adam Baker doesn't get the opportunity to go for a walk or a run as suggested by health officials to kill some of those hours at home during the pandemic.

Baker wears braces on both legs, as walking is extremely difficult and often painful, so instead, he goes for a drive.

That's what he was going to do Monday evening, but when he opened his front door, his car was gone — something he thought was almost predictable, given the current situation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Of course my car is gone, the world is falling apart, why wouldn't my car be gone too," he told CBC News.

"They took what independence I have worked so hard to earn in my life and I just want that back." - Adam Baker

Baker said he kept a spare car key in his roommate's car but someone broke in and found the key.

"I just want [the car] back. Since Monday evening, at least once or twice a day, I have come to the door, [and] just opened the door hoping to see it left in the street with the keys thrown on the step."

Submitted by Adam Baker

He doesn't just want the car back, he needs it back.

The nearest store is 600 metres from his home — a short 10 minute walk for most — but Baker said it would take him at least an hour. It's the same situation with the bus stop.

"Having the car just gives me the independence that I can't get from trying to walk around. Having it taken has taken almost everything from me," said Baker.

The blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra was the first new car Baker has ever purchased after landing his first big job.

Baker said it is a sport model and has fog lights.

On top of living through COVID-19, which Baker said has been particularly hard with mobility problems and other health complications that put him at risk, losing his car has made him feel defeated.

"They took what independence I have worked so hard to earn in my life and I just want that back."

Story continues

Baker said his insurance company is investigating and if the claim goes through, they will wait up to 14 days to allow time for the car to be found. He said he doesn't have any details on what insurance would provide for him following that.

He said the police have also been contacted and he has checked with neighbours to see if they had any video footage, but so far nothing has turned up.

"I am trapped even more so. It's heartbreaking," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador