Burglary gang 'abseiled through warehouse roof to steal rare books worth £2m'

Twelve people have appeared in court to be sentenced for a series of high-value burglaries including the theft of “irreplaceable” books insured for £2n.

About 200 books were found buried underground in Neamt by Romanian officers on 16 September, the Metropolitan Police said.

They were stolen in January 2017 in what police described as a “highly sophisticated burglary” from a customs clearing warehouse in Feltham, West London.

It was one of a string of raids, including another burglary where 500 MacBook computers, 520 iPhones, 240 Samsung tablets and 400 iPads were stolen, with a combined value of £340,000, the court heard.

Works by Galileo, Isaac Newton and Francisco Goya were among the books stolen, and are considered irreplaceable and internationally important.

They were being stored in the warehouse ahead of being sent to Las Vegas for a book auction, but thieves cut holes into the roof and abseiled down to avoid sensors.

View photos The books were worth £2.5m, police said. (Met Police) More

After finding the books, they packed them off in large bags and escaped the same way they came in, police said.

Officers suspected the thieves were part of a Romanian crime group that has been behind other high-value warehouse burglaries in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police worked with the Romanian National Police and Italian Carabinieri to recover the books. Arrests and searches at 45 places in the UK, Romania and Italy were carried out in June 2019.

Detective Inspector Andy Durham, from Specialist Crime South, said: “These books are extremely valuable, but more importantly they are irreplaceable and are of great importance to international cultural heritage.”

View photos The Met worked with Romanian and Italian authorities to recover the trove. (Met Police) More

Story continues