Stokrotka, controlled by Maxima Grupė, has finalised the takeover of acquired stores in Poland

Retail grocery chain Stokrotka has finalised the takeover transaction of stores, operating in Poland in the region close to Warsaw, as announced on the 28th of May 2021 upon signing of the respective agreement. Stokrotka has received the unconditional antitrust approval and other conditions were fulfilled by the parties, allowing the takeover of eight stores by Stokrotka.

Stokrotka is a Polish grocery retail chain and at the end of first half of 2021 it operated over 740 own and franchised stores. Stokrotka belongs to Maxima Grupė since 2018.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Maxima Grupė’s consolidated turnover amounted to 2,18 billion and the group owned over 1340 stores in 5 countries.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

