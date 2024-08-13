Stokes to miss rest of summer with hamstring injury

Ben Stokes took over the England Test captaincy in April 2022 [Getty Images]

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the rest of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing in The Hundred.

The all-rounder will miss England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts on 21 August, with vice-captain Ollie Pope to lead the side in Stokes' absence.

Stokes, 33, was left on crutches following the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He is aiming to be fit in time for England's three-Test tour of Pakistan, which begins on 7 October.

Stokes, who was playing in The Hundred for the first time in three years this season, pulled up after running a single and had to be carried off the field.

He had appeared to have returned to full fitness this summer after recovering from surgery on a left knee injury that had limited his ability to bowl.

Stokes opted out of the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup to assist with his recovery, then led England to a 3-0 series victory over the West Indies, taking five wickets at an average of 34.20 in three Tests.

He played three times for Northern Superchargers during The Hundred, scoring just four runs and taking no wickets.

England host Sri Lanka in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford from 21-25 August, followed by matches at Lord's and the Kia Oval.

After Pakistan, Brendon McCullum's side face New Zealand in three Tests across November and December, before a landmark 2025 that includes five Tests at home against India and an Ashes series in Australia.

"It's a big blow for Ben and England as he's captained the Test team remarkably well," former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC Two.

"Let's hope he can get fit for Pakistan, then New Zealand, then everyone will be thinking about next year - fingers crossed Ben can get this injury right and have a fully fit 2025."

Vaughan added it is "certainly not The Hundred's fault" that Stokes got injured playing in the competition.

He said: "He could've torn his hamstring any time, it could've happened on the first day against Sri Lanka and affected the outcome of that match."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it will not be adding anyone to the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Opener Zak Crawley has already been ruled out of the series because of a broken finger, with Dan Lawrence set to partner Ben Duckett at the top of the order.

Uncapped fast bowler Dillon Pennington, who was an unused part of the squad for the West Indies series, will miss the Sri Lanka Tests after also sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Essex batter Jordan Cox was called up to the Test squad for the first time, while Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been recalled.

England now face a decision over how to replace Stokes, who usually bats at number six, in the team.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith could move up a position, with Chris Woakes playing as an all-rounder and batting at seven, followed by three other pace bowlers and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Alternatively, Cox could make his debut batting at six, with part-time spinners Lawrence and Root supporting four frontline bowlers.

Meanwhile, Stokes has been replaced by Australian Ben Dwarshuis for the Superchargers' final group match against London Spirit on Tuesday and any potential knockout games.

Pope has been rested for what would have been final game for Spirit because of "England workload management", with Tom Prest replacing him.