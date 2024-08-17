With Stokes out injured, England should pick five-man bowling attack

With his accuracy and abundant skill, Matthew Potts could potentially step into a five-man bowling attack in the absence of Ben Stokes - PA Wire/David Davies

For the last 18 months, England have grown used to playing without Ben Stokes the allrounder. After one series enjoying Stokes’s full all-round talents again, now England have to confront a new question: how to cope without him at all?

Recent history suggests what England’s approach should be. Since the summer of 2018, England have won 11 out of 12 Tests when selecting five frontline bowlers in addition to Stokes, who was effectively picked as a specialist batsman in these teams. While the sequence is a little freakish, it also attests to the merits of the formation.

After two Tests of last year’s Ashes, picking a four-man attack, supported by Stokes when his fitness allowed, England were 2-0 down. Ollie Pope’s injury then led England to change the balance of their side, selecting a five-man attack for the last three Tests; England won twice, and were on the brink of winning at Old Trafford but for rain.

With a five-man attack, England saw the very best of both Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who did not need to be overbowled. England also had insurance built into their selection - vital both at Headingley, when Ollie Robinson could not bowl in the second innings, and at The Oval, when Moeen Ali could not bowl in the first.

Shorn of Stokes altogether, England now need to decide whether to pick seven frontline batsmen or five bowlers. For all the appeal of handing the effervescent Jordan Cox a Test debut, England would be better-served by reverting to five bowlers.

The case for a five-man attack

Selecting Jamie Smith ahead of Ben Foakes as keeper-batsman liberates England to pick a five-man attack in Stokes’s absence. Smith’s serene start to his Test career against West Indies means that there would be no concerns promoting him to number six; he normally plays as a specialist number four for Surrey.

A five-man attack doesn’t just mean that England can pick an extra bowler. It also ensures that England can use them when they are most effective, and increases the chances of surviving three Tests in three weeks without any injuries.

Extra support ensures that Wood can be deployed sparingly but most devastatingly. His menace against West Indies emphasised Wood’s indispensability; aged 34, he is bowling quicker than ever. Avoiding overburdening Wood will maximise the prospects of him being at his best in the 2025/26 Ashes. A five-man attack will also prevent Gus Atkinson from having to sacrifice speed.

Picking an extra bowler will make it easier for England to maintain their template of building a varied attack. Alongside Wood and Atkinson, England have also empowered Shoaib Bashir’s spin this summer. Just as against West Indies, the trio will benefit from a pair of seamers alongside them.

The need for an extra bowling option is particularly great as Woakes is 35. While Dan Lawrence’s off spin will provide a useful auxiliary option, Sri Lanka have only one left-hander in their probable top seven, rendering it unlikely that England will want to bowl him in tandem with Bashir. Instead, Stokes’s bowling could be replaced by his Durham teammate Matthew Potts.

In 2022, Potts took 20 wickets in five home Tests. He has only played one of England’s last 21 Tests, the encounter with Ireland last summer, but showed accuracy and abundant skill by taking 20 wickets at 17 apiece for England Lions against India A last winter. With his penchant for releasing the ball very wide of the crease, Potts also poses a subtly different threat to Woakes. If Woakes doesn’t make it to the next Ashes, Potts might well take the new ball instead.

In 2022, Potts took 20 wickets in five home Tests and is a prime candidate to replace his Durham team-mate Ben Stokes - AFP/IAN KINGTON

In a five-man attack, the pair’s batting would also be crucial. Woakes’s average in home Tests, 33.3, is perfectly acceptable for a number seven. Indeed, in five Tests batting seven, Woakes crunched 137 not out against India at Lord’s in 2018 and hit 84 not out as England chased down 277 against Pakistan in Manchester in 2020.

Potts’s credentials at eight are less obvious: he has only made 30 runs so far in Tests, and been dismissed four times. Yet he started out in Durham’s pathway as a batsman and made a concerted attempt to hone his batting last winter. He has eagerly volunteered to perform nightwatchman duties for Durham: Potts hit 149* against Warwickshire in April and averages 41.1 in the County Championship this year.

Below him at number nine, Atkinson, who has a first-class average of 20.2, showed hints of his batting qualities by pulling Alzarri Joseph for consecutive sixes at Edgbaston.

And so, even without the other all-round cricketers who have made five bowlers successful - Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran, who was vital against India in 2018 - England still have the players to deploy the tactic. Perhaps most importantly, selecting an extra bowler is most faithful to the Stokes ethos.