Stokes hits England's fastest Test half-century

Ben Stokes set a record for the fastest Test half-century by an England batter as his side won the third match of their series against West Indies at Edgbaston by 10 wickets.

Captain Stokes reached the mark in 24 balls, beating Ian Botham's 28-ball fifty from 1981 against India in Delhi.

The 33-year-old Stokes deputised as an opener, with Zak Crawley having a scan on a finger on his right hand after dropping a catch.

Stokes immediately attacked as England needed just 82 to secure a 3-0 series clean sweep.

He finished on 57 not out, with nine fours and two sixes, as England raced to their target in 7.2 overs.

At one stage Stokes was on 41 from 18 balls and could have beaten the men's Test record of 21 balls for a half-century, set by Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq against Australia in 2014.