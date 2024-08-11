England captain Stokes injured in Hundred match

Stokes had scored two runs playing as an opener for Northern Superchargers when he sustained his injury [Getty Images]

England Test captain Ben Stokes was carried off the field after sustaining a hamstring injury while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Stokes was batting for the Superchargers in their match with Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Sunday when he pulled up after running a single.

England are set to begin a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 21 August, with doubt now surrounding the skipper's prospects of being involved.

The Superchargers said Stokes will have the injury assessed, with an update expected on Monday.

Team-mate Harry Brook, captain of the Superchargers, said the situation "doesn't look great".

The 33-year-old Stokes was clearly in pain while being attended to by physios, punching his leg in frustration.

He was wheeled into the pavilion on a gurney, before being seen on crutches at the end of the match.

Should he be unavailable for England duty in the coming weeks, vice-captain Ollie Pope would be likely to step up and captain the side.

Stokes appeared to have returned to full fitness this summer after recovering from surgery on a knee injury that had limited his ability to bowl.

He opted out of the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup to assist with his recovery, then led England to a 3-0 series victory over the West Indies, taking five wickets at 34.20 in three Tests.

Stokes has been playing in the Hundred for the first time since 2021, and this was his third match for Northern Superchargers.

He was bowled by Tim Southee for a first-ball duck in the match against Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, before being dismissed for two in a shortened game against Welsh Fire two days later.

Opening the batting on Sunday in a chase of 153 against the Originals, he was two not out after four balls when he picked up his injury and had to retire hurt.

Superchargers went on to win the match by seven wickets.

A rapid 43 from Brook and a 33-ball knock of 66 not out from Nicholas Pooran took them to victory with three balls remaining.

Brook, speaking on Sky Sports, said of Stokes' injury: "Doesn't look great unfortunately, but I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and we'll see how he is."