Stoke vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV

A general view of Stoke City’s stadium (PA)

Tottenham visit Stoke in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night as they look to take a step closer to their goal of ending a 13-season wait for a trophy.

Spurs’ last honour came in this very competition in 2007/08, and they are just three wins from lifting the trophy again. That will be easier said than done, however, with Championship side Stoke out to cause an upset on Wednesday evening.

The Potters were eliminated in the third round last season, losing to Crawley on penalties, so have drastically improved upon last term’s effort already, but – having made it this far – their fans will be dreaming of seeing their team going all the way.

They’re up against a manager in Jose Mourinho who has his sights set on continuing a supremely impressive career trend, however. The Portuguese has won multiple trophies at every club he has coached since joining Porto in 2002, and Spurs supporters will hope that this season’s Carabao Cup is the first title of Mourinho’s Tottenham tenure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the quarter-final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at the bet365 Stadium at 5.30pm BST on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also stream it live on the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

Giovani Lo Celso is set to be absent for Spurs after a groin problem forced an early exit for the midfielder at the weekend, and Tanguy Ndombele – who was substituted at half-time in the loss to Leicester – may also be rested. Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga are longer-term absentees.

In a major blow for Stoke, striker Tyrese Campbell is out injured for the remainder of the season, and Sam Clucas and Lee Gregory will not return until January. There are further absentees for the hosts in Joe Allen, Adam Davies and Angus Gunn.

Predicted line-ups

Stoke: Bursik; Collins, Chester, Souttar, Fox; Cousins, Mikel; Brown, Powell, McClean; Vokes

Tottenham: Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies; Winks, Hojbjerg; Bale, Alli, Lucas; Vinicius

Odds

Stoke: 11/2

Draw: 10/3

Tottenham: 1/2

Prediction

Following back-to-back Premier League defeats that have seen Spurs fall from the top spot, Mourinho’s side will be keen to bounce back. Championship opposition in cup competitions can aways be dangerous for top-flight teams, but Stoke should present an opportunity for Tottenham to get back on the horse here and edge closer to an elusive trophy. Let’s see if Spurs can show that trophy-winning mentality that Mourinho generally engenders. Stoke 1-2 Tottenham.

