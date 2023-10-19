Stoke-on-Trent Lidl store plan gets go-ahead

A Lidl supermarket is set to be built despite late objections from Tesco and the Co-Operative group.

Planning permission was granted to open the store on the site of a former care home in Weston Coyney, Stoke-on-Trent.

Approval was recommended by planning officers, despite concerns from the other retailers that the site was in the wrong location.

However, planning agents for Lidl said the store would be in a "highly sustainable and accessible location".

Some councillors had also argued more needed to be done to keep money in nearby retail centres in Meir and Longton, with 28 objections also raised from members of the public, the Local Demorcracy Reporting Service said.

The new store, on Weston Coyney Road, is expected to bring 40 new jobs to the area.

