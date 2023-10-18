Stoke-on-Trent boxer sets sights on Olympic success

A boxer from Stoke-on-Trent has set his sights on representing the country at next year's Olympic Games.

Ramtin Musah, 23, has been training with Team GB with the hopes of boxing at the multi-sport tournament in Paris.

The athlete was born in Ghana but moved to the UK with his father at the age of five.

He says he has been training for the Olympics for 10 years and has the backing of his home town of Congleton.

"Growing up in Ghana made me appreciate certain things, I feel like England has a lot of opportunities to do well," Mr Musah told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I like Congleton, it's got everything I need, everyone is friendly and the town supports me," he said.

"I've grown up there, I've got friends and family there, it's a great, great place to live."

He has visited training camps across the globe in preparation including in Stockholm, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

He is currently competing in tournaments in preparation for the Olympic qualifier in March 2024.

"It will literally mean the world. It's 10 years of aches, pains, blood, sweat, gore, tears, the whole lot," he said.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster just to get here, there are so many times when I've thought of packing it up or going the easy route, but the fact that I've stuck it out so long and worked towards it, it will mean the world to me hopefully when I get there next year.

"It's not just my dream, it's my family's dreams and everyone's dream that have put their time and effort into me."

