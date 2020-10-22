Stoke-On-Trent, Coventry And Slough Placed Into Tier 2 Coronavirus Lockdown

Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will be placed into tier 2 local lockdown from Saturday, Matt Hancock has announced.
Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, the health secretary also said discussions are formally beginning with Warrington about moving to tier 3 restrictions.
Tier 1: medium
Nationwide restrictions, including:
Only meet other people in groups of six or less (“rule of six”)
10pm curfew for hospitality
Tier 2: high
As Tier 1, plus:
No households allowed to mix indoors. “Rule of six” applies outdoors including private gardens
Tier 3: very high
As Tier 1 plus:
No households allowed to mix indoors or outdoors
All pubs and bars to close unless they can operate as a restaurant
People advised against travel in and out of areas
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.
Related...
How Long Coronavirus Tiers 1, 2 and 3 Will Last In England
Nottingham Trent Students Fined £10,000 Each For Breaking Covid Rules With House Party
Tory Minister Tells Public To 'Educate Themselves' About Lockdown Rules
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.