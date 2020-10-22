Stoke-On-Trent, Coventry And Slough Placed Into Tier 2 Coronavirus Lockdown

Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will be placed into tier 2 local lockdown from Saturday, Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, the health secretary also said discussions are formally beginning with Warrington about moving to tier 3 restrictions.

Tier 1: medium Nationwide restrictions, including: Only meet other people in groups of six or less (“rule of six”) 10pm curfew for hospitality Tier 2: high As Tier 1, plus: No households allowed to mix indoors. “Rule of six” applies outdoors including private gardens Tier 3: very high As Tier 1 plus: No households allowed to mix indoors or outdoors All pubs and bars to close unless they can operate as a restaurant People advised against travel in and out of areas

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

