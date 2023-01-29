Stoke City vs Stevenage LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Stoke City take on Stevenage in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Stoke City vs Stevenage LIVE: FA Cup updates

  • Championship Stoke host League Two Stevenage in the FA Cup fourth round

  • Fourth-tier high-flyers Stevenage stunned Aston Villa in the previous round

  • 2’ - GOAL! Brown fires Stoke in front early on (STO 1-0 STE)

  • Stoke XI: Bonham, Sterling, Wilmot, Taylor, Tymon, Thompson, Laurent, Smallbone, Celina, Campbell, Brown

  • Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, Wildin, Sweeney, Vancooten, Piergianni, Clark, Roberts, Reeves, Gilbey, Rose, Reid

Stoke City FC 1 - 0 Stevenage FC

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:53 , admin

First Half ends, Stoke City 1, Stevenage 0.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:51 , admin

Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:50 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Dan Sweeney tries a through ball, but Danny Rose is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:48 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:47 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:46 , admin

Substitution, Stevenage. Jake Taylor replaces Terence Vancooten because of an injury.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:46 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:43 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Terence Vancooten (Stevenage).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:43 , admin

Foul by Jacob Brown (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:41 , admin

Attempt saved. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:41 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:40 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:39 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:39 , admin

Attempt saved. William Smallbone (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:37 , admin

Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:31 , admin

Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:32 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Terence Vancooten tries a through ball, but Jamie Reid is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:27 , admin

Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:27 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Dean Campbell tries a through ball, but Jake Reeves is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:27 , admin

Foul by Jacob Brown (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:25 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Jake Reeves tries a through ball, but Danny Rose is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:24 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:25 , admin

Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:25 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:24 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:24 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:24 , admin

Attempt saved. Bersant Celina (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:23 , admin

Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:20 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Substitution, Stevenage. Dean Campbell replaces Jordan Roberts.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Substitution, Stoke City. Phil Jagielka replaces Connor Taylor because of an injury.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:19 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:18 , admin

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:21 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:18 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:15 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Connor Taylor (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:14 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:12 , admin

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:07 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:04 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:04 , admin

Goal! Stoke City 1, Stevenage 0. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Wilmot following a corner.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:05 , admin

Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a corner.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:04 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:04 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:02 , admin

First Half begins.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

14:02 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:30 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:30 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:30 , admin

Stoke City vs Stevenage

13:30 , admin

